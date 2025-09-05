Wafik El-Deiry is an American Cancer Society Research Professor and is supported by the Mencoff Family University Professorship at Brown University.

You can follow him here on Substack or on X. I see he is on LinkedIn as well.

He and his group will be reporting to Retsef Levi.

You can download the ACIP 20 August 2025 COVID-19 Immunization Workgroup Terms of Reference here. See Task 7 on Page 3.

His Endotoxin Research in 1997

In his 1997 paper Wafik El-Deiry demonstrated the dramatic effect of Endotoxin on cell proliferation using GMO p53 knockout mice.

He and colleagues found Endotoxin (LPS) from Salmonella typhosa p53 -/- Splenic B cells synthesized significantly more DNA compared with Splenic B cells derived from either p53 -/+ or p53 +/+ mice, as shown in part of his Figure 5.

His Endotoxin Research in 2015

In work supported by NIH grants DK41876, AG13925 and DK50456, DK97178, the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft SFB/TRR57 and the Mayo Foundation, Wafik S El-Deiry and friends examined the effects of Endotoxin on the TNF-Related Apoptosis-Inducing Ligand (TRAIL).

They were studyng low-grade chronic inflammation in metabolic syndrome.

Here is their Figure 4.

The caption reads:

Macrophage TR signaling contributes to the inflammation of nutrient excess. (A) Fluorescent photomicrographs (scale bar 20 μm) and (B) quantification of DAPI stained migrated WT and TR-/- BMDMϕ. (C-E) mRNA abundance of Tnfα , Il1β , and Mcp1 in cells treated with 400 μM palmitate (PA) and/or 10 ng/ml (Endotoxin) lipopolysaccharide (LPS), 8h. (F) MCP1 levels in supernatants from cells treated with 400 μM PA, 8h. (G) Quantification of nuclear translocation of NF- κB by immunofluorescence, (H) phosphorylation of I κB-α (Ser32/Ser36) in WT and TR-/- BMDMϕ treated with 400 μM PA ± 10 ng/ml lipopolysaccharide (LPS) or 10 ng/ml TRAIL for 1h. *p<0.05, **p<0.01

They concluded:

Both TR signaling, and LPS signaling via Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), can engage TRAF6 as a platform to activate NF- κB. Perhaps overlap in this signaling process results in synergy between palmitate induced TR signaling plus LPS mediated TLR4 signaling. This latter testable concept will require further studies to identify how TR non-apoptotic signaling synergizes with LPS stimulation to activate pro-inflammatory NF- κB signaling in macrophages

Spike Research in 2024 Fails to mention Endotoxin

Given Wafik El-Deiry track record in researching Endotoxin Harms, I was surprised that he made no mention of it in his 2024 paper on Covid19 Spike with a focus on p53.

I have discussed the conclusive reesearch that Turbo Cancers are expected from Endotoxin alone, acting on this system.

In this 2024 paper relevant to Jab Induced Cancer, Wafik El-Deiry disclosed that he is a co-founder of Oncoceutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Chimerix, p53-Therapeutics, Inc. and SMURF-Therapeutics, Inc. How will he deal with these Conflicts of Interest?

In the 2024 paper I learned that Wafik El-Deiry and Shengliang Zhang obtained their pcDNA3.1-SARS2-spike Plasmid from a company called Addgene.

Addgene on its website states:

Endotoxin Endotoxin contamination in vector preparations can alter the immunogenic properties of the final product, particularly in large animal studies. Endotoxin contamination is minimized by using an endotoxin-free plasmid purification protocol. To minimize the immunogenic properties of the final vector preparation, the quantity of gram-negative bacterial endotoxin is ensured to be less than five endotoxin units per mL. The endotoxin levels are determined using a chromogenic endotoxin detection assay based on the amebocyte lysate method.

Further reading on p53

I mentioned that the basis for Phillip Buckhaults Military funding for Colon Cancer research was to explore the TP53 Gene and its expressed protein p53.

DNA contamination with Endotoxin

Delving I found a lovely illustration of unsuccessful attempts to remove Endotoxin from DNA expressed in Plasmids. Note the vertical scale is in EU/mg of DNA.

Readers will recall that large numbers of “Spikeopathy” papers are fatally flawed by such Endotoxin contamination.