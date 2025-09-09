Let’s look at some reports. I was not impressed with some aspects of one paper.
In 1984 Edward F. Marshall of Bell Laboratories, Inc., Madison, Wisconsin, USA wrote an article about the use of Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Colecalciferol) as an anticoagulant Rodenticide.1
The molecule looks2 like this:
As Edward Marshall pointed out this molecule has very low water solubility, so it had to be dissolved in corn oil for Rodent toxicity studies.
I have some Vitamin D3 capsules, each containing 25 microgams, equivalent to 1000 International Units.
Look at the amounts given orally to hungry rodents that Marshall tabulated.
43,000 microgams per kilogram of rodent.
And Marshall performed his own tests, with Vitamin D3 given orally to rats and applied to the skin of rabbits. How did he calculate the LD50 - dose required to kill 50% of test animals? How did he perform the dermal experiments ?
Here he compares Dogs, Mallard Ducks and Bob white Quail.
Note unusual mixing of units - has anyone seen LD50 expressed in ppm before?
Marshall fed the ground up carcasses of his Wistar Rats that he claimed were killed by these massive doses of Vitamin D3 to Beagle Dogs.
Six beagle-type dogs (sexes equal) were acclimated to laboratory conditions for nine days prior to the initiation of the project. Test animals were fasted for 24 hours prior to test. All dogs were maintained on the test diet for 14 days or until death occurred. All test animals survived the 14 day no-choice feeding regime showing no signs of cholecalciferol intoxification or hypervitaminosis D.
No pathologic abnormalities were noted. It was concluded that dogs consuming rats poisoned by cholecalciferol did not receive a sufficient amount of toxicant to cause hypervitaminosis D even when fed a diet of poisoned rats exclusively for 14 days. It is reasonable to assume, therefore, that cholecalciferol does not pose a potential secondary hazard to canine species.
FAERS reports
Checking the database today, I found a dramatic rise in Deaths and case reports for Generic Cholecalciferol.
2,592 Deaths, 9,909 Serious cases and a total of 10,526 cases, giving a Death to Report ratio of 24.6%.
Listed under Vitamin D3 there is also a disturbing trend.
954 Deaths, 3,374 Serious cases and a total of 3,784 cases, giving a Death to Report ratio of 25.2%.
According to the Wikipedia article reasons for the trend in toxic reports include:
consumption of high-dose vitamin D dietary supplements following inappropriate prescribing, non-prescribed consumption of high-dose, over-the-counter preparations, or manufacturing errors resulting in content far in excess of what is on the label.
PubMed resource
Searching PubMed for “Cholecalciferol toxicity” finds 1,179 peer-reviewed papers.3
Searching PubMed for “Vitamin D3 toxicity” finds 1,528 peer-reviewed papers.4
Note a number of papers are from promoters of the pills, but if you have time, you could gather a weighty collection to review.
I was alerted by two of my friends to the recent article5 by Unbekoming, who asks some serious questions and I just got around to looking at the numbers - frightening!
Unbekoming links to another fascinating article on how Vitamin D3 is made.6
See my previous mentions of Vitamin D.789
The largest amount of vitamin D3 cholecalciferol per capsule or tablet which is allowed to be sold without prescription, or perhaps a pharmacist's permission, in Australia, is 25 micrograms AKA 5000 International Units. (An IU is 1/40,000,000 of a gram, and is about what is required, per day, to stop baby rats developing the bone deformity disorder rickets.)
Although 1000 International Units sounds like a lot, it is about 1/5th of the amount needed by a 70 kg person (without obesity) on average, per day, to maintain at least the 50 ng/mL (nanograms per millilitre) = 125 nanomols/L = 1 part in 50,000,000 by mass concentration of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the bloodstream which the immune system needs to function properly. Please see the research cited and discused at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/. This is a gram every 22 years - and (at least a few years ago) pharma grade vitamin D3 costs about USD$2.50 a gram ex-factory.
I was intending to look up how much vitamin D3 cholecalciferol is required to kill rodents. Thanks for citing Marshal 1984. I found the PDF at: https://scispace.com/pdf/cholecalciferol-a-unique-toxicant-for-rodent-control-1b4b49oo34.pdf.
The LD50 for rats is about 43 milligrams per kg body weight. Assuming, as is probably reasonable, the same applies for humans, this is 3 grams for 70 kg humans. This is 120,000 25 mg (1000 IU) capsules, which would weigh about as much as the human. The largest capacity vitamin D3 capsules which are generally available are 1.25 mg 50,000 IU. You would need to take 2400 of these to get 3 grams. I imagine that taking 240 of them would be a very bad idea, and might kill a small fraction of people who consumed this amount: 0.3 grams.
I have read some peer-reviewed articles in toxicity of vitamin D3 cholecalciferol. I have always had the impression from these that serious harm or death was very rare. I don't know of any such article which refers to the death rates you present in your graph.
The FAERS dashboard can be launched from: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/fdas-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers/fda-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers-public-dashboard. From the dashboard, I used the search box at the top of the page, using the "Search by Product" option. I typed "cholecalciferol" and chose the top option, which was for just "cholecalciferol".
I got essentially the same graph as your top one, with 2103 cases for 2024 and 2301 to date for 2025.
These are crazy high figures. The number of cases per year are:
2002 3
2003 4
2004 2
2005 3
and then as shown on your graph.
For "Vitamin D" I got these figures showing 1774 cases, 198 of which were for deaths. The full set of cases was:
2013 1
2014 2
2019 102
2020 157
2021 235
2022 280
2023 324
2024 324
2025 349 to date.
It is impossible for me to imagine such gyrations in actual cases, such as zero from 2015 to 2018 and then 102 in 2019.
Where are the peer-reviewed case reports which reflect such large amounts of harm and death?
The "Lies are Unbekoming" (19,000 subscribers) article you cite: https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-vitamin-d-paradox-what-they-dont looks like a blizzard of bullshit. I don't have time to trawl through what is right and wrong in this. Anyone can read the best research for themselves - see those articles I cite at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/.
The article you cite on vitamin D3 cholecalciferol manufacturing, by Agent 131711 (18,900 subscribers, "8th in Education" https://substack.com/@chemtrails) https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/how-vitamin-d-is-made-from-slaughterhouse is another blizzard of bullshit. He thinks that "big pharma" makes vitamin D3. This is not the case. The largest manufacturers are in China, and there is at least one major manufacturer in India: Fermenta Biotech: https://fermentabiotech.com.
Most vitamin D3 is used, in a relatively unrefined form, for stock feed - pigs, poultry and cattle who are kept indoors. Only a small amount (I recall 5 to 10% or so) is refined to pharma grade for humans.
Fermenta Biotech's pharma vitamin D3 product has the approval of major countries' regulatory authorities. I am not sure if any of the Chinese manufacturers have this, but I haven't got an easy way of finding out and I have not looked for a few years.
Extracting or creating 7-dehydrocholesterol from lanolin is complex. Only in the last few years has Fermenta Biotech figured out how to do this in production quantities. Before that they bought it from a Japanese supplier. See a photo of part of the Fermenta Biotech plant at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#2.1.
This shows the top of the large hydrocarbon filled steel vats two or more storeys high) in which dissolved 7-dehydrocholesterol is converted to pre vitamin D3, by the action of ca. 297 nanometre ultraviolet B light. The source is large high-pressure mercury vapour lamps, which are water cooled and inside (as best I can tell) the large vats. Pre vitamin D3 isomerises of its own accord to become vitamin D3 cholecalciferol.
Rather than read and cite the obviously stupid and misleading article by Agent 131711, you can read the only authoritative account I know of on the industrial manufacture of vitamin D3 cholecalciferol, which I cite at https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#2.1:
Industrial Aspects of Vitamin D by Arnold L. Hirsch in 2010: https://sci-hub.se/10.1016/B978-0-12-381978-9.10006-X.
As I wrote in a comment to your article https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/reader-poll-would-you-like-me-to, the graph from Lorenz Borsche you reproduce in that article is entirely bogus.
When the doc told me to get vitD3, she did not tell what amount to take. The bottle said 500 units per pill, but the product sits in vegetable oil. I took 2 but it seemed to upset my stomach. I think taking chemically made vitamins is just as bad as taking meds. We need our vitamins and minerals from food, not from pills. In the 80s a belgian doctor scolded Dr. Moerman for his healthy diet, and bet he would long outlive Dr. Moerman. The Belgian died in his 60s, Moerman got into his 80s. Just an anecdote, but still - pills do not give you life.