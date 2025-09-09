Let’s look at some reports. I was not impressed with some aspects of one paper.

In 1984 Edward F. Marshall of Bell Laboratories, Inc., Madison, Wisconsin, USA wrote an article about the use of Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Colecalciferol) as an anticoagulant Rodenticide.

The molecule looks like this:

As Edward Marshall pointed out this molecule has very low water solubility, so it had to be dissolved in corn oil for Rodent toxicity studies.

I have some Vitamin D3 capsules, each containing 25 microgams, equivalent to 1000 International Units.

Look at the amounts given orally to hungry rodents that Marshall tabulated.

43,000 microgams per kilogram of rodent.

And Marshall performed his own tests, with Vitamin D3 given orally to rats and applied to the skin of rabbits. How did he calculate the LD50 - dose required to kill 50% of test animals? How did he perform the dermal experiments ?

Here he compares Dogs, Mallard Ducks and Bob white Quail.

Note unusual mixing of units - has anyone seen LD50 expressed in ppm before?

Marshall fed the ground up carcasses of his Wistar Rats that he claimed were killed by these massive doses of Vitamin D3 to Beagle Dogs.

Six beagle-type dogs (sexes equal) were acclimated to laboratory conditions for nine days prior to the initiation of the project. Test animals were fasted for 24 hours prior to test. All dogs were maintained on the test diet for 14 days or until death occurred. All test animals survived the 14 day no-choice feeding regime showing no signs of cholecalciferol intoxification or hypervitaminosis D. No pathologic abnormalities were noted. It was concluded that dogs consuming rats poisoned by cholecalciferol did not receive a sufficient amount of toxicant to cause hypervitaminosis D even when fed a diet of poisoned rats exclusively for 14 days. It is reasonable to assume, therefore, that cholecalciferol does not pose a potential secondary hazard to canine species.

FAERS reports

Checking the database today, I found a dramatic rise in Deaths and case reports for Generic Cholecalciferol.

2,592 Deaths, 9,909 Serious cases and a total of 10,526 cases, giving a Death to Report ratio of 24.6%.

Listed under Vitamin D3 there is also a disturbing trend.

954 Deaths, 3,374 Serious cases and a total of 3,784 cases, giving a Death to Report ratio of 25.2%.

According to the Wikipedia article reasons for the trend in toxic reports include:

consumption of high-dose vitamin D dietary supplements following inappropriate prescribing, non-prescribed consumption of high-dose, over-the-counter preparations, or manufacturing errors resulting in content far in excess of what is on the label.

PubMed resource

Searching PubMed for “Cholecalciferol toxicity” finds 1,179 peer-reviewed papers.

Searching PubMed for “Vitamin D3 toxicity” finds 1,528 peer-reviewed papers.

Note a number of papers are from promoters of the pills, but if you have time, you could gather a weighty collection to review.

