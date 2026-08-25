Vincent Munster’s ResearchGate profile shows an impressive 656 publications with huge number of citations.

Previously I mentioned his excellent work isolating the US GMO Bioweapon Coronavirus, known as the mutating Covid19, and studying its airborne transmission via asymptomatic carriers.

My friend Jim Haslam has made extensive study of Vincent with mention of Australia and has covered legal proceedings this week.

Paul Thacker has also delved into aspects of RML virus smuggling in Montana.

Delving further into Vincent Munster, his co-accused colleague Claude Kwe Yiranda and Rocky Mountains Lab extended network, I was able to join some more dots.

I found the late Peter Dodd Cooper (1926-2024) assigned his patents recommending use of Endotoxin or whole Bacteria to enhance his Polysaccharide Inulin “adjuvants” to the Flinders University based Jab company Vaxine Pty. Ltd, co-owned by Nikolai Petrovsky.

Nikolai Petrovsky published a fascinating paper in March 2019 on Adjuvanted Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Spike Protein Jab in Dromedary Camels and Alpacas. Lead author was Vincent Munster and there were 13 others, including Danielle R. Adney of Fort Collins Colorado (where Vincent Munster held a joint appointment), Barney S. Graham of Bethesda Maryland, Kayvon Modjarrad of US Military HIV Research in Silver Spring Maryland.

Animals were Jabbed with 2 different “adjuvants”, Advax HCXL adjuvant (a delta Inulin formulation, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Bedford Park, SA, Australia) followed by Sigma Adjuvant System (an oil-in-water emulsion).

More about Vaxine Pty. Ltd.

SpikoGen formerly Covax-19 update GeoffPainPhD · April 30, 2024 Australian Jab designer Nikolai Petrovsky recently sent an update to me and a number of my friends announcing a GoFundMe campaign to support Legal Action since he and his team have been terminated from Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia. Read full story

I also noted on Peter Dodd Cooper my co-author Edward J (Ted) Steele who worked with Peter Dodd Cooper to make Aluminium enhanced Inulin called Algammulin “adjuvant” for Jabs.

There are many references to add, but thought this might spark some discussion now.