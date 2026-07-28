What happened overnight? Jacinta read the room and resigned.

King Charles representative Victorian Lieutenant-Governor James Angus took no time at all to swear in the new State Premier. The ABC was there.

Attorney-General Sonya Kilkenny put her hand up for the leadership, potentially triggering a wider vote involving rank-and-file party members.

Sonya was told where to go by the elitist factional heavies so that Ben could get the job without a vote by “ordinary” party members.

One of Jacinta Allan’s key contributions was getting infected with the US Bioweapon Covid19 in 2022, proving to those who did not already know that Jabs don’t work.

Jacinta gave perverse subsidies to Big Pharma

Jacinta and Ben were too scared to have a contest with One Nation earlier this year as opinion polls showed Labor primary vote collapsing.

Walkley award winning ABC journalist Louise Milligan exposed another scandal, involving unnecessary surgery on women suffering Endometriosis, forcing Jacinta to act.

Jacinta is a Warmonger. She wrestled to get the 2028 “Land Forces expo” back to Victoria.