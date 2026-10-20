Came across a fascinating ongoing operation funded by Australian Taxpayers looking at the Long-term effects of Covid19 and Monkey Pox Jabs.

Co-authors calling for "Paradigm Shift" in Pandemic Preparedness

Despite, or perhaps because of her mask, many of my subscribers will recall Sharon Lewin who had just been Jabbed with AstraZeneca on 8 April 2021.

In December 2024 she was co-author of a paper that has no abstract displayed on PubMed with Wuhan and later Singapore “Bat Man” Lin-Fa Wang.

Conflict of interest statement We declare no competing interests. The work conducted by the Pandemic Research Alliance is partly supported by the Emergency COVID-19 Project, Major Projects on Public Security, the National Key Research and Development Program (2021YFC0866100); the Emergency Collaborative Project of Guangzhou Laboratory (EKPG22-01); the National Key R&D Program of China (projects 2021YFC0866100 and 2023YFC3041600); the Tsinghua Spring Breeze (Chun Feng) Fund and Wanke Scientific Research Program (grant number 20221080056 to LZ); and donations from Richard Yu and Carol Yu, the Shaw Foundation Hong Kong, Michael Seak-Kan Tong, May Tam Mak Mei Yin, Lee Wan Keung Charity Foundation Limited, and Providence Foundation Limited (in memory of the late Lui Hac Minh). The Columbia unit acknowledges the Wu Family for support. SRL is supported by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia (APP 2026490), the Office of Health Protection (through the Australian Partnership for Infectious Disease Emergencies, APPRISE), the Medical Research Future Fund (APP2016144), mRNA VIC (GA-F3673757-3598), and the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics. The Programme for Research in Epidemic Preparedness and Response is funded by the Singapore National Research Foundation. The funding sources had no role in the study design, data collection, analysis, interpretation, or writing of this report.

Other authors were Nanshan Wong of First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University China, Lingi Zhang of Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, Zhiwei Chen and Kwok-Yung Yuen of The University of Hong Kong and David D Ho from Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, USA.

APPRISE

I will work my way through papers published by authors supported under the Australian Partnership for Infectious Disease Emergencies, APPRISE.

Please let me know of any other Substack authors who have written about APPRISE.

A few of their projects:

A Virtual Biobank that integrates access to existing distributed infectious disease Biospecimen collections comprising multiple specimen types, including Plasma, Serum, and Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells.

SARS-CoV-2 Virus culture to augment PCR testing.

Development of a lateral flow Point Of Care test that measures levels of RBD-ACE2 neutralising antibody (NAb) from whole blood.

Failure Convalescent Plasma, a widely used treatment of COVID-19, to reduce Death.

The COVID-19 Real-time Information System for Preparedness and Epidemic Response (CRISPER) developed to provide accurate and spatially explicit real-time information for COVID-19 cases, Deaths, testing and Contact Tracing locations in Australia.

Matrix MetalloPeptidase 9 (MMP9) found in five of the top 10 upregulated pathways in Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Severe COVID-19.

See my article that mentions the cause of upregulated pathways including MMP9.

Clinical Trials including Antiviral treatment for non-critically ill, hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Behaviour Pain assessment tools for Sedated and Ventilated patients.

Effectiveness and problems in training Healthcare Workers including clinicians from Intensive Care, Anaesthetics and Respiratory Medicine, at a large teaching hospital in Australia in use of Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) for improved respiratory protection, comfort and visibility.

Surveys of Australian and New Zealand clinicians asking about perceived prevalence of patients with incidental COVID-19, nosocomial infection, underlying illness exacerbated by COVID-19, and/or immunocompromised status.

Video-reflexive ethnography used in study of nosocomial infection in two metropolitan teaching hospitals involving 252 healthcare workers as participants.

Finding unrecorded Diabetes/Prediabetes is infrequent in Australian general practice, but Prediabetes diagnosis was also lower than expected.

Calculating a Dollar value to the economy of premature Death from five drug resistant pathogens.

Influenza surveillance systems in Australia expanded from a test run of 550 general practices.

Children attending practices located in the wealthiest areas were more likely to receive the Flu Jab.

FluMum prospective cohort study of predictors of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine (IIV) uptake in Pregnancy in mother-infant pairs from six Australian sites over four consecutive influenza seasons (2012-2015).

The Links2HealthierBubs encouraging Jabbing of Pregnant Women against Influenza and Pertussis, especially in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Victorian Critical Vaccinees Collection

Please let me know if you or your friends donated Blood used here.

The Victorian Critical Vaccinees Collection (VC²) includes samples from people in a cross-section of ages receiving pandemic vaccines (including any dose of a COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccine). This includes:

people more than 65 years of age

people living with HIV

healthcare workers

people on immunosuppressive agents and with immunosuppressive conditions