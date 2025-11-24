Urgent - Please make a Comment on ACIP Hepatitis B Jab at Birth Meeting
Only a few hours remain
Please share this reminder as it only takes a couple of minutes to make your online comment that could filter through to ACIP.
Mention Day Zero Adverse Events tabulated1 by Darrell O Ricke and Jessica Rose if you think they are important.
Here is my comment as displayed in the immediate automatic receipt.
I kept mine very brief this time and concentrated on the main threat of the HPV Jabs given at Birth.2
Read more about Hepatitis Jabs.3
Darrell O. Ricke and Jessica Rose. 2024. Signatures of neurological adverse events after vaccination. Adv Neuro. 2024;3(1):2258. https://doi.org/10.36922/an.2258