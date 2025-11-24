Please share this reminder as it only takes a couple of minutes to make your online comment that could filter through to ACIP.

Lodge your Comment here.

Mention Day Zero Adverse Events tabulated by Darrell O Ricke and Jessica Rose if you think they are important.

Here is my comment as displayed in the immediate automatic receipt.

I kept mine very brief this time and concentrated on the main threat of the HPV Jabs given at Birth.

Read more about Hepatitis Jabs.