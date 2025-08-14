Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sh1rl3y's avatar
Sh1rl3y
1h

I need a bigger clue Geoff. Is it something to do with endotoxins??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture