Thanks to patient readers who puzzled over the image I lifted from a 1965 paper by Niu Menchang.

Just posted on X after asking Grok to find me a GIF for “Cluster of Viruses”.

In case you missed it, here is my recent post.

In his 1965 paper Niu Mechang said:

Our mouse colony apparently had a virus infection in 1963 (not realized until October) and again in the summer of 1964. The infection was indicated by the irregular development of the stock tumor, and frequently it failed to develop. When it eventually appeared the ratio between ascites fluid and cell volume usually deviated from the normal ratio of approximately 3:1 to an abnormal ratio of up to 30:1. Microscopic examination showed numerous cell fragments. Electron micrographs of the ascites cells revealed aggregates similar to virus particles in the cytoplasm. These aggregates were frequently larger than the nucleus of the host cell (Fig. 1). A check of our protocol book disclosed that the RNA treated ascites cells during this period gave sporadic glucose-6-phosphatase activity and, in most cases, yielded no more enzyme activity than the controls.

I came across this paper when looking at Favism, prompted by Dr Bine Stebel who showed that Methylene Blue should not be given to people suffering Favism, also known as Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PDD).

Favism is the most common enzyme deficiency anemia worldwide and is sometimes reported in Jabbing studies. Many people are unaware that they are vulnerable to Favism.

I previously mentioned that Fluoride causes disruption of your Glucose-6-phosphate.

Endotoxin induced Cancer Warburg effect involves Glucose-6-phosphate.

The wider interest to me from the 1965 paper is that people purchasing Cancer Cells and using them to test for Genomic Integration of Covid19 Virus or Synthetic Spike mRNA from Jabs might get false positive results if they are contaminated.

I think some of my subscribers might have read more about Favism.