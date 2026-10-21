UK Nuclear Waste Dump in Australia - Where Exactly ? $300,000 Legal Bill for FOI Cases

These video clips are from The UK Guardian special investigation into Sellafield, formerly known as Windscale, in 2023. Please see my earlier article.

This second part shows that any Australian Nuclear Waste Dump would have to be totally isolated from the Internet to prevent the installation of “Sleeper Malware” into its critical cooling systems, as we know Donald Trump’s “Super Intelligence”, formerly known as AI could easily decide to play games.

Thanks to Rob for grabbing them and pictures used here.

Tom McIlroy revealed that transparency campaigner Rex Patrick faces a possible legal bill of $300,000 if the Australian Federal Government, through the acting secretary of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Julia Pickworth, succeeds in its appeal to the Federal Court.

Patrick wrote to the attorney general, Michelle Rowland, to warn that the department’s approach was a breach of the government’s rules on acting as a model litigant, which require officials to act fairly in legal cases, including in relation to costs. The case has sparked an unlikely alliance across federal parliament, with 18 independent and minor-party members signing a letter urging Rowland to intervene in the public interest. Signatories to the parliamentary letter include the teal MPs Allegra Spender and Monique Ryan, the independents Ralph Babet and Lidia Thorpe, and the Greens senator David Shoebridge.

Albo and cronies are seeking the decision of an administrative appeal, that Rex Patrick won, to be overturned and an order for Rex Patrick to pay the Federal Government’s legal costs in the case if he is unsuccessful.

Prominent lawyer Geoffrey Watson SC (centre below) is assisting the FOI group that includes Senators David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and independent lower house MP Monique Ryan.

Picture credit: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN.

Brittany Busch reported on the uncertainty of the Hot Waste Dump site.

Victoria, Queensland and South Australia have already ruled out hosting such a site. NSW and West Australia have not officially ruled out storage, although it would require legal changes. The Northern Territory has laws prohibiting nuclear waste storage, but could be overruled by a future federal government.

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