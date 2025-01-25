Have you been following the UK Covid19 Inquiry?

I know at least one of my subscribers has presented oral evidence.

Here are the hearing lists to Module 4

Week 1

13 January 2025

Non-sitting day Impact film

Counsel to the Inquiry Opening Submissions - Are any Science Qualified?

Core Participant Opening Submissions

Helena Rossiter (Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK)

Melanie Newdick (Scottish Covid Bereaved)

Fiona Clarke (NI Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice)

Anna Miller (Migrant Primary Care Access Group)

Dr Salman Waqar (Federation of Ethnic Minority Healthcare Organisations)

Yvonne MacNamara (The Traveller Movement)

Lara Wong (Clinically Vulnerable Families)

The Rt Hon Matt Hancock (Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, UK) The Rt Hon Lord Alok Sharma (Former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Clara Swinson (Former DG for Global Health and Health Protection, DHSC)

Core Participant Opening Submissions Sam Smith-Higgins attending remotely (Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru)

Ruth O’Rafferty (Scottish Vaccine Injury Group)

Kate Scott (Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK)

Kamran Mallick (Disabled People’s Organisations)

The Rt Hon Matt Hancock (Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, UK (continued)

Professor Heidi Larson (Expert, vaccine hesitancy)

Clara Swinson (Former DG for Global Health and Health Protection, DHSC (continued)

Catherine Little (Former Second Permanent Secretary, HM Treasury)

Week 2

20 January 2025

Alexandra Jones (Director General of Science, Innovation and Growth, DSIT)

Professor Sir Chris Whitty (Chief Medical Officer, OCMO) Dame Kate Bingham (former Chair of the Vaccine Taskforce)

Dr Mary Ramsay (Director of Public Health Programmes, UKHSA)

Professor Dani Prieto-Alhambra and

Professor Stephen Evans (Experts in vaccine safety)

Sir Sajid Javid (former Secretary of State Health and Social Care)

Professor Wei Shen Lim (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Covid-19 Chair)

Professor Sir Chris Whitty (Chief Medical Officer, OCMO)

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam (former Deputy Chief Medical Officer, OCMO)

Professor Dame Jenny Harries (Chief Executive, UKHSA)

Dr Mary Ramsay (Director of Public Health Programmes, UKHSA)

Susannah Storey (Permanent Secretary, DCMS)

Charlet Crichton (UKCV Family)

Professor Dani Prieto-Alhambra and

Professor Stephen Evans (Experts in vaccine safety) (continued)

Dame June Raine (Chief Executive, MHRA)

Ben Osborn (President International Commercial Office, Pfizer)

Dr Justin Green (Global Product Lead, AstraZeneca)

Week 3

27 January 2025

Date Monday 27 January Tuesday 28 January Wednesday 29 January Thursday 30 January Friday 31 January Start time 10:30 am 10:00 am 10:00 am 10:00 am 10:00 am Morning Darius Hughes (General Manager, Moderna Biotech UK)

Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch (former Minister of Equalities)

Derek Grieve (Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Directorate for Health and Social Care of the Scottish Government)

Dr Gillian Richardson (Senior Responsible Officer for Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Welsh Government)

Dr Naresh Chada (Senior Responsible Officer for Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Northern Ireland DCMO)

Sarah Moore (Partner, Leigh Day solicitors, VDPS)

Lord James Bethell (former Minister for Technology and Life Sciences)

Eddie Gray (former Chair of the Antivirals Taskforce, DHSC)

Professor Nicholas White (Expert, Therapeutics)

Helen Knight (Director of Medicines Evaluation, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) Closing Statements

Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi (former Minister for Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment)

Dame Emily Lawson (Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, NHS England)

Dr Naresh Chada (Senior Responsible Officer for Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Northern Ireland DCMO) (continued)

Dr Tracey Chantler and

Dr Ben Kasstan-Dabush (Experts, vaccine delivery and disparities in coverage)

Eddie Gray (former Chair of the Antivirals Taskforce, DHSC) (continued)

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed (Chair, Commission on Human Medicines)

Dr Clive Dix ( former Chair of the Vaccine Taskforce)



You can follow the Inquiry on X.

Please let me know whenever Endotoxin is mentioned

As Dr David Martin recently emphasized in an interview with John Larter and Graham Hood on Club Grubbery that links to Jab Developer Foster Coulson funded Rumble and his various companies including 1775 Coffee, the quality of Court Hearings and Inquiries is often poor because the Lawyers don’t have the knowledge of Toxicology and Bioweapons development to enable them to ask the best questions.

Dame June Raine has Children expert in Endotoxin Harms

I discovered that her daughter Juliet Isobel Raine is an expert in Lymphadenopathy.

Juliet Raine has also published on Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome which keen subscribers will recall is caused by Endotoxin.

I think it likely that this Charles Raine is the son of June, publishing on why more males died of Covid19 than women.

Please let me know if he is not the one born in 1984.