Turtles Downunder - Minns Labor NSW Turns off Water causing Environmental Murder

Thanks again to my NSW friend Rob for the alert and gathering the media.

The video comes from The Guardian online newspaper.

And Rob found a brilliant cartoon by First Dog on The Moon, also from The Guardian.

PFAS in Bore Water

In 2024, Gwydir Shire Council confirmed excess PFAS (Per- and PolyfluoroAlkyl Substances) levels had been found in the area’s north reservoir and said it was “urgently investigating the bores and possible sources”.

Perhaps the dead Sheep and wildlife in the latest disaster should be analyzed for PFAS.

The people need to flush incompetent politicians, whatever “Party” they come from.

Remember when you next fill in your formal ballot paper.