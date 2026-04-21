Geoff Pain PhD

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Turtles Downunder - Minns Labor NSW Turns off Water causing Environmental Murder

Governments just don't care about consequences of Mad Decisions and make token gestures adding to taxpayer bills. Example from New South Wales, Australia.
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Apr 21, 2026

Thanks again to my NSW friend Rob for the alert and gathering the media.

The video comes from The Guardian online newspaper.1

And Rob found a brilliant cartoon by First Dog on The Moon, also from The Guardian.2

PFAS in Bore Water

In 2024, Gwydir Shire Council confirmed excess PFAS (Per- and PolyfluoroAlkyl Substances) levels had been found in the area’s north reservoir and said it was “urgently investigating the bores and possible sources”.3

Perhaps the dead Sheep and wildlife in the latest disaster should be analyzed for PFAS.

The people need to flush incompetent politicians, whatever “Party” they come from.

Remember when you next fill in your formal ballot paper.

1

Lisa Cox. 18 April 2026. ‘Incomprehensible’: birds flee and hundreds of turtles left to die after government cuts water to NSW wetlands”. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/apr/18/incomprehensible-birds-flee-and-hundreds-of-turtles-left-to-die-after-government-cuts-water-to-nsw-wetlands

2

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2026/apr/20/wont-somebody-save-these-hundreds-of-turtles-condemned-to-death

3

Caitlin Cassidy. 11 Dec 2024. Free bottled water for NSW town after high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ found in bore water. https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2024/dec/11/warialda-nsw-town-forever-chemicals-water-supply-free-bottles

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