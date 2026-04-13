Thanks to Rob for adding this 39 minute video to my watch list.

It has been seen by over one million people in less than a month.

You might want to pause and take notes on the history as well as your feelings.

Hear reference to Zionists plan to extend “Greater Israel” to include all countries “From the Nile River and east to the Euphrates”.

One of the key proponents is former Knesset member and extremely close friend of Benjamn Netanyahu, Moshe Feiglin who lives in illegally occupied land in the West Bank.

Moshe Feiglin said:

“What Israel should have done to Gaza, on the 8th of October, was exactly what the British people did in Hamburg and Dresden, and exactly what the American people did in every Japanese city they could reach,” he told a Zoom meeting hosted by the Australian Jewish Association (AJA). “They burnt them to ashes. No ridiculous humanitarian aid. They burnt those cities. “If we had done that, we would have won the war in a few days and many of the hostages would be free today.”

But students of various versions of the bible point to the “Greater Israel” plan as dangerous.

As Maarten De Zeeuw says:

Christian Zionists such as Ambassador Mike Huckabee and preacher John Hagee do quite the opposite, and fail to take the mountain of Bible texts quoted above into consideration. Which suggests (God knows best) that they are not bona fide Bible interpreters using a scientific methodology, but rather anti-Arab racists, hate preachers, and promoters of genocide.

As Yakov Rabkin says Christian Zionists vastly outnumber religious Jews in America, and unfortunately this trend is obvious in Australia.

Yakov Rabkin says the recent election of Ugandan born socialist Zohran Kwame Mamdani as Mayor of New York could not have happened without Jewish support.

Mamdani has a Muslim father and a Hindu mother and worked for Palestinian Lutheran pastor Khader El-Yateem.

Jeffrey Sachs says Donald Trump’s main love is Money.

Hope you found this worth sharing.