Trump's Love of Blood Sports at the White House
ABC TV reporter Matt Bevan asks whether the recent birthday celebration can help the Republicans in the US midterm elections
Impressive 128,698 views on YouTube after millions of Australians saw it live on free-to-air TV.
Before it was a billion-dollar sporting empire, the UFC was fighting for survival. Regulators wanted it banned, broadcasters kept their distance. The company was down for the count. Then Donald Trump stepped in.
When few venues would host the sport, he opened the doors of the Trump Taj Mahal, giving the sport a much-needed lifeline and UFC President Dana White never forgot it.
Decades later, the relationship may have come full circle.
After January 6, Trump's approval rating was collapsing, and some of his first major public appearances were cage-side at UFC events, reconnecting him with the young male audience that helped power his 2024 victory. Now, as new political challenges emerge, the UFC is back by Trump's side. But can it save him again?
Do you like to see people bash and kick each other?
Check out how this relates to Australia’s warmonger Richard Marles and Israeli war manufacturers influence.
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The most challenging sport on earth. Ultimate combination of focus, endurance, technique, speed, strength and will.
How can you not love it and be a man. I'm horrified looking at street fights but the mma is the warriors outlet.
In reality there is far more to the story than that because the ultimate fighter television show is what saved the UFC and nothing else. The Fertita brothers had drawn a line in the sand on investment money andthe last gamble was the tuf tv series where Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonner clashed in the finales.
This single finale to the season, this moment in time saved the sport and turned mma into one of the most popular and well recognised sports on Earth.