Geoff Pain PhD

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damon mcclure
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The most challenging sport on earth. Ultimate combination of focus, endurance, technique, speed, strength and will.

How can you not love it and be a man. I'm horrified looking at street fights but the mma is the warriors outlet.

In reality there is far more to the story than that because the ultimate fighter television show is what saved the UFC and nothing else. The Fertita brothers had drawn a line in the sand on investment money andthe last gamble was the tuf tv series where Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonner clashed in the finales.

This single finale to the season, this moment in time saved the sport and turned mma into one of the most popular and well recognised sports on Earth.

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