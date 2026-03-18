Trump wants to "Take" Cuba, after he is finished with Iran
Renaming the Gulf of Mexico, murdering Venezuelans, preventing energy delivery to Cuba, all consistent with White House Mania as global Oil and Gas supplies collapse.
This is an interesting problem with the aging US Navy.
The carrier, crewed by more than 4,000 sailors, has reportedly suffered significant problems with its toilet system while at sea, with US media describing clogged systems and long lines for restrooms on the ship.
The issue is not new – a 2020 report from the US Government Accountability Office said the ship’s toilet system was subject to “unexpected and frequent clogging” and requires acid flushes on a regular basis to clear it, at a cost of $400,000 each time.
A fire onboard the USS Gerald R Ford, injuring sailors and destroying 100 beds, is the latest mishap to plague the world’s largest aircraft carrier on a marathon deployment some argue has sapped crew morale.
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Deutsche Welle, German state-funded Television network, refers to Trump’s Megalomania.
Mark Saunokonoko and agencies. 18 March 2026. Fire damage, clogged toilets, and sinking morale: USS Gerald R Ford to set sail for repairs in Crete. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/18/onboard-fire-uss-gerald-ford-aircraft-carrier
the ship has been at sea for 11 months it seems; there are reports alleging the fires may have been deliberately started; so perhaps the ship has to return to the US for its volunteer crew to have shore leave "stateside". Reports state it will move north through the Suez Canal to Crete it is said.