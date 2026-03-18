Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Jones's avatar
James Jones
2h

the ship has been at sea for 11 months it seems; there are reports alleging the fires may have been deliberately started; so perhaps the ship has to return to the US for its volunteer crew to have shore leave "stateside". Reports state it will move north through the Suez Canal to Crete it is said.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture