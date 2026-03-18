This is an interesting problem with the aging US Navy.

The carrier, crewed by more than 4,000 sailors, has reportedly suffered significant problems with its toilet system while at sea, with US media describing clogged systems and long lines for restrooms on the ship.

The issue is not new – a 2020 report from the US Government Accountability Office said the ship’s toilet system was subject to “unexpected and frequent clogging” and requires acid flushes on a regular basis to clear it, at a cost of $400,000 each time.