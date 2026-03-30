The recent attempt to profit from “prophylactic” dosing of everyone with deadly Ciprofloxacin, runs contrary to RFK Jr. assessment of tiny Meningitis risk in 2015.

Trumenba

Trumenba is a serogroup B meningococcal vaccine, also known as MenB-FHbp, produced by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Pfizer) in filthy E. coli bacteria.

It contains Polysorbate 80, Aluminium Phosphate and Histidine in buffered saline.

It consists of two recombinant Factor H binding protein (FHbp) variants of Neisseria Meningitidis serogroup B usually given in 2 or 3 dose series and is appoved by the US FDA for Jabbing people 10 through 25 years of age.

I previously participated in a thread launched by Christie Laura Grace on X in November 2023 where there was discussion of what causes Meningitis Jab Harms.

I pointed to the fact that Pfizer’s Covid19 Jab caused Meningitis and that could be attributed to their preferred “adjuvant” Endotoxin Lipid A, as had been demonstrated in 1992 by Kulshin and coworkers from Germany, Russia and the US FDA who pointed to the Neisseria Meningitidis supertoxin Lipid A structures.

In May 2025 I reported that Endotoxin Lipid A in the competitor product Bexsero is a major concern to regulatory authorities, including Australia’s TGA.

GMO attempts to make Less Toxic Neisseria Meningitidis Endotoxin Lipid A

In 2016 Netherlands researchers published a very useful paper on GMO modification of Neisseria Meningitidis supertoxin Lipid A resulting in chopping off some of what I have called the “dangly bits” - organic acyl chains.

Here is their Figure:

FIG 1 N. Meningitidis Lipid A architecture and structure modification by LpxL1 and PagL. N. Meningitidis Lipid A consists of a bisphosphorylated glucosamine disaccharide with hexa-acyl chains. Deletion of the lpxL1 gene prevents the addition of the secondary lauroyl chain at the 2= position. Expression of PagL removes the 3-hydroxydodecanoic acid moiety at the 3 position. Both modifications result in a penta-acylated lipid A structure.

The abstract describes the problem and the strategy:

Meningococcal outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) have been extensively investigated and successfully implemented as vaccines. They contain pathogen-associated molecular patterns, including Lipopolysaccharide (LPS), capable of triggering innate immunity. However, Neisseria Meningitidis contains an extremely potent hexa-acylated LPS, leading to adverse effects when its OMVs are applied as vaccines. To create safe OMV vaccines, detergent treatment is generally used to reduce the LPS content. While effective, this method also leads to loss of protective antigens such as lipoproteins. Alternatively, genetic modification of LPS can reduce its toxicity. In the present study, we have compared the effects of standard OMV isolation methods using detergent or EDTA with those of genetic modifications of LPS to yield a penta-acylated lipid A (lpxL1 and pagL) on the in vitro induction of innate immune responses. The use of detergent decreased both Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) and TLR2 activation by OMVs, while the LPS modifications reduced only TLR4 activation. Mutational removal of PorB or lipoprotein Factor H binding protein (fHbp), two proteins known to trigger TLR2 signaling, had no effect, indicating that multiple TLR2 ligands are removed by detergent treatment. Detergent-treated OMVs and lpxL1 OMVs showed similar reductions of cytokine profiles in the human monocytic cell line MM6 and human Dendritic Cells (DCs). OMVs with the alternative penta-acylated LPS structure obtained after PagL-mediated deacylation showed reduced induction of proinflammatory cytokines interleukin-6 (IL-6) and IL-1 but not of IP-10, a typical TRIF-dependent chemokine. Taken together, these data show that Lipid A modification can be used to obtain OMVs with reduced activation of innate immunity, similar to what is found after detergent treatment.

European Medicine Authority post-marketing

In its assessment the EMA stated:

The different steps of the FP manufacturing process have been described in sufficient detail and are considered adequately controlled. Bioburden testing prior to sterile filtration of the MnB rLP2086 Subfamily A active ingredient and MnB rLP2086 Subfamily B active substance is lacking in the current manufacturing process and the Applicant has committed to implement this in-process test post-licensure. This has been considered acceptable as the filtration step has been verified to control Endotoxin level sufficiently. The Applicant also committed to verify the bacterial Endotoxin content of the Aluminium Phosphate suspension used as an adsorbant and stabiliser of both MnB rLP 2086 antigens post-marketing. This is also considered acceptable as bacterial Endotoxin is already routinely controlled at finished product level.

Note however that the EMA knew that Endotoxin can be hidden by binding to Aluminium Phosphate. On page 20 they say:

2.2.6. Recommendation(s) for future quality development In the context of the obligation of the MAHs to take due account of technical and scientific progress, the CHMP recommends the following points for investigation: • For batch release testing the company should do further work to improve the method performance. • The Applicant should adapt the current in vitro relative antigenicity (IVRA) assay to allow statistical evaluation of the assay in line with chapter 5.3. of the Ph. Eur. • The Applicant should introduce bioburden sampling prior to sterile filtration of the MnB rLP2086 Subfamily A and MnB rLP2086 Subfamily B bulks • The Applicant should introduce testing of the Aluminium Phosphate suspension for Endotoxin content • The Applicant should continue to further investigate and develop an alternative in vitro antigenicity method • The Applicant should re-evaluate the active substance and finished product acceptance criteria after 30 additional commercial scale batches are available or 3 years whichever comes first.

Trumenba Adverse Events

The EMA report stated that 0.7-1.0% of clinical trial subjects withdrew due their Jab suffering. Serious Adverse Events included:

A 13-year-old with Neutropenia. Leukopenia, Malaise, Headache, Nausea, Myalgia, and Abdominal pain as well as Depressed Mood after Dose 2.

One case of Suicide

A 15-year-old female suffered Anaphylactic reaction beginning approximately 3 hours after the first dose, resulting in her being wthdrawn from further Jabbing.

A 22-year-old female, in Study B1971016 developed Severe Pyrexia

A 25-year-old female was reported to have Severe Dystonia 3 hours after Jabbing was diagnosed with “reactive confusion”.

A 21-year-old female had possible Multiple Sclerosis 48 days after her second dose.

A 19-year-old female, was diagnosed with Demyelination 3 days after receiving one dose of control vaccine (HAV); approximately 3 months later a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis was confirmed by a neurologist.

A 14-year-old female experienced a SAE of Spontaneous Abortion 54 days after receiving the second

A 2017 review listed Trumemba Adverse Events including Hospitalization.

In 2018 the US FDA required inclusion of Syncope as a known Adverse Reaction.

Australia’s TGA DAEN reports 9 people damaged by Trumenba including 5 children aged 1 year. Seven of the 9 cases were “Vaccination Error”.

Further Reading

Factor H binding protein (FHbp) has 432 papers on PubMed, 22 of which include Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) in their abstracts.

This is important because Neisseria Meningitidis supertoxin Lipid A binds to FHbp, reducing Human Complement response, as mentioned recently by Jessica Rose, where she calls out the Fear campaigns by grifters.

Please let me know your favourite Trumemba papers and case reports.

Perhaps someone has done a dive into archived US VAERS database.