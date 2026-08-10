Australian taxpayer funded free-to-air ABC TV will devote 30 minutes to the latest Blood Scandal in just over 3 hours from now.

Join millions of Australians watching live.

Tony David's blood-clotting product was infected with Hepatitis C, requiring him to have 3 Liver transplants.

If you miss this episode of Australian Story, you will be able to see it on iView soon.

Read details on ABC News.

Like Tristan and Tony, Lyn Hatch's son Martin, born with mild haemophilia, was infected with hepatitis C. But his blood products were also carrying a more immediately deadly virus. "To tell a 14-year-old that he's got AIDS … it was just horrendous," Lyn recalls. "But he was a brave boy until the end."

See also my earlier articles on suppression of the truth and what happens when you privatize essential services.