My last update on Tirzepatide Deaths was in August 2025.

The Wellness Company is flogging “Weight Loss” Tirzepatide.

Here is their mint-flavored Gum stated to be “patent pending” to be taken daily.

Interesting that TWC states “Packaging may vary” - perhaps they are sourcing from multiple Big Pharma manufacturers?

Imagine children would find them tasty when mummy and daddy are not looking.

You have to delve to find:

Chew one piece for 3–10 minutes, then discard. Do not swallow the gum.

Click to read the product warning “Not Recommended For Those With Thyroid Issues - Try Metformin Instead”. So they imply interchangeability of poisons.

In a drop down TWC says:

This product is generally well-tolerated, but some users may experience nausea, fullness, bloating, mild stomach discomfort, or changes in bowel habits — consistent with GLP-1 therapies.

Note the Gum is compounded with Vitamin B12, which reacts with Tirzepatide to produce chemicals of unknown toxicity.

New Legal Class Action Required ?

Lawyers are already acting for Dead and Injured Tirzepatide Victims and one Class Action by MotleyRice LLC popped up.

I guess there will be cases. Please let me know if you find any in your neck of the woods.

Will the Courts distinguish between Self-Jabbing, Gum Chewing or Pill Popping?

Adding Tirzepatide to Running Deaths Total

There have been a couple of quality publications on Tirzepatide Deaths where the peer review process is transparent. Note the mainly Chinese authors found reports could be biased toward USA victims due to manufacture in countries where no mandate exists to report profitable drugs that are not FDA approved.

New Tirzepatide Adverse Reactions are being reported this year, so I will watch out for case reports and add useful references found by my subscribers.

Today PubMed has 1,847 peer-reviewed papers. Of those, 623 papers mention “Adverse” in their abstracts.

For now, I will include Deaths from all forms of Tirzepatide.