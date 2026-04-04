Tirzepatide Deaths Update - How will Gum Chewing compare with Jabbing ?
Now that Deaths are being suppressed in FAERS reports, how will we track the victims of TWC Tirzepatide Chewable Gum?
My last update on Tirzepatide Deaths was in August 2025.1
The Wellness Company is flogging “Weight Loss” Tirzepatide.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Thanks to all who share and especially paid subscribers.
Here is their mint-flavored Gum stated to be “patent pending” to be taken daily.
Interesting that TWC states “Packaging may vary” - perhaps they are sourcing from multiple Big Pharma manufacturers?
Imagine children would find them tasty when mummy and daddy are not looking.
You have to delve to find:
Chew one piece for 3–10 minutes, then discard. Do not swallow the gum.
Click to read the product warning “Not Recommended For Those With Thyroid Issues - Try Metformin Instead”. So they imply interchangeability of poisons.2
In a drop down TWC says:
This product is generally well-tolerated, but some users may experience nausea, fullness, bloating, mild stomach discomfort, or changes in bowel habits — consistent with GLP-1 therapies.
Note the Gum is compounded with Vitamin B12, which reacts with Tirzepatide to produce chemicals of unknown toxicity.3
New Legal Class Action Required ?
Lawyers are already acting for Dead and Injured Tirzepatide Victims and one Class Action by MotleyRice LLC popped up.4
I guess there will be cases. Please let me know if you find any in your neck of the woods.
Will the Courts distinguish between Self-Jabbing, Gum Chewing or Pill Popping?
Adding Tirzepatide to Running Deaths Total
There have been a couple of quality publications567 8on Tirzepatide Deaths where the peer review process is transparent. Note the mainly Chinese authors found reports could be biased toward USA victims due to manufacture in countries where no mandate exists to report profitable drugs that are not FDA approved.
New Tirzepatide Adverse Reactions are being reported this year, so I will watch out for case reports and add useful references found by my subscribers.
Today PubMed has 1,847 peer-reviewed papers.9 Of those, 623 papers mention “Adverse” in their abstracts.10
For now, I will include Deaths from all forms of Tirzepatide.11
https://www.motleyrice.com/diabetes-lawsuits/tirzepatide/deaths
Liyuan Liu. 07 June 2024. A real-world data analysis of tirzepatide in the FDA adverse event reporting system (FAERS) database. Fronters in Pharmacology. Pharmacoepidemiology. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2024.1397029/full
Yingyong Ou, Zhiwei Cui, Siyu Lou, Chengyu Zhu, Junyou Chen, Linmei Zhou, Ruizhen Zhao, Li Wang and Fan Zou. 6 November 2024. Analysis of tirzepatide in the US FDA adverse event reporting system (FAERS): a focus on overall patient population and sex-specific subgroups. DOI 10.3389/fphar.2024.1463657. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/articles/10.3389/fphar.2024.1463657/full
Saisai Gu. 8 January 2026.Adverse Events Associated with Tirzepatide: Updated Pharmacovigilance Analysis Using FAERS (2022 Q1-2025 Q1) with an Adapted Time-to- Onset Method. Drug, Healthcare and Patient Safety 2026:18 556918. https://doi.org/10.2147/DHPS.S556918.
Hadi A. Almansour, Hilal A. Thaibah, Moaddey Alfarhan, Saeed A. Al-Qahtani, Amani A. Khardali and Thamir M. Alshammari. 9 Sep 2025. Real-World Safety Concerns of Tirzepatide: A Retrospective Analysis of FAERS Data (2022–2025). Healthcare 13, 2259. https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare13182259
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Tirzepatide
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Tirzepatide+adverse