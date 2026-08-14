Time Left to Resist ?
Very popular group of Australian Thinkers The Juice Media produce short "advertisements" and have over 1,000,000 followers on YouTube. First Dog on the Moon warns of Nuclear AI Power near you.
The Juice Media
Warning - they drop the F-word and other expletives that I consider unnecessary, but I still encourage you to watch.
The lady presenter is currently making a living promoting Pet Food claimed to create a healthy Gut Microbiome on commercial TV, waiving a biodegradable green plastic Poo collection bag.
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Thanks to Damon for the pointer.
271,986 views in 3 days!
First Dog on the Moon
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