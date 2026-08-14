The Juice Media

Warning - they drop the F-word and other expletives that I consider unnecessary, but I still encourage you to watch.

The lady presenter is currently making a living promoting Pet Food claimed to create a healthy Gut Microbiome on commercial TV, waiving a biodegradable green plastic Poo collection bag.

Thanks to Damon for the pointer.

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First Dog on the Moon