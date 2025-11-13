As Robert F Kennedy is coming under attack for losing battles against the Trillion Dollar Big Pharma, it is imperative for them to weaken him further by eliminating his close allies in his long-term MAHA goal.

Mary Talley Bowden, who profits from TWC Big Pharma sales, sank the boot in on 31 October 2025.

See more about why they must stop Casey Means gaining power to act on things from Asbestos in Talcum Powder, Chemtrails, 5G Radiation, Glyphosate and other threats to American Health.

Dr Casey Means MD attacks Moderna GeoffPainPhD · May 11 As the Big Pharma orchestrated attacks are flooding in, I find it useful to hear scientist and surgeon Casey Means speak her mind. Read full story

Casey wants to Stop Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via Public Drinking Water.

Casey Means Business GeoffPainPhD · May 10 I saw John Leake of the Foster Coulson Big Pharma Fear Kit marketing profiteers “The Wellness Company” refer to Dr Casey Means MD as “Ms. Means”. Read full story

TWC also trys to weaken RFK Jr. by going after Calley Means, brother of Dr Casey Means.

Google AI continues its Disinformation Campaign

Keep an eye on Google AI and its links to Big Pharma because it gets the genders of Casey and Calley confused.

Just checked again this morning, 14 November 2025, and found this crap, calling male Calley the SISTER of Casey! It would be funny if not so serious.

Have a great day and please share widely if any of this is something your friends need to know.