The Wellness Company Attacks on Brilliant Surgeon General Designate Dr Casey Means are Relentless and it is easy to see why
Kicking a Woman who has just given Birth is about as low as you can go. But can they sink any further in pursuit of Big Pharma price gouged Fear Marketing? Google AI recruited?
As Robert F Kennedy is coming under attack for losing battles against the Trillion Dollar Big Pharma, it is imperative for them to weaken him further by eliminating his close allies in his long-term MAHA goal.
Mary Talley Bowden, who profits from TWC Big Pharma sales, sank the boot in on 31 October 2025.
See more about why they must stop Casey Means gaining power to act on things from Asbestos in Talcum Powder, Chemtrails, 5G Radiation, Glyphosate and other threats to American Health.
Casey wants to Stop Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via Public Drinking Water.
TWC also trys to weaken RFK Jr. by going after Calley Means, brother of Dr Casey Means.
Google AI continues its Disinformation Campaign
Keep an eye on Google AI and its links to Big Pharma because it gets the genders of Casey and Calley confused.
Just checked again this morning, 14 November 2025, and found this crap, calling male Calley the SISTER of Casey! It would be funny if not so serious.
To the happy mother and daddy - congratulations ! A woman who just gave birth is an excellent choice for the job. At least she knows about childbirth ! And to the wellness co may they be as healthy as all the ingredients they sell.