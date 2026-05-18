The Emperor Has No Clothes, and No Plan A
Trump's illegal war on Iran turned former MAGA disciples into a vocal voter class in USA. Greek Australian Yanis Varoufakis has been seen by millions of people debating UK conservative Piers Morgan.
Here a two versions with overlaid commentary.
20 Apr 2026, seen by 428,268 people so far. Over 10,00 Likes. Zero thumbs down.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Become a paid subscriber for at least a month to comment.
17 May 2026, seen by 306,516 people so far. Over 9,100 Likes. Zero thumbs down.
Where did you first see it ?
Did you comment, or read the comments ?
I don’t subscribe to any YouTube channels. Do you ?
My post from 18 March 2026.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.