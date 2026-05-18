Here a two versions with overlaid commentary.

20 Apr 2026, seen by 428,268 people so far. Over 10,00 Likes. Zero thumbs down.

17 May 2026, seen by 306,516 people so far. Over 9,100 Likes. Zero thumbs down.

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My post from 18 March 2026.