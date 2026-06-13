Teach your Twins to Fly

For my birthday, I was delighted to chat to my daugther and her twin sons today.

Thanks to Rob who grabbed this clip from James Cook University showing a parent Osprey apparently encouraging its twins with an attractive fish.

Are they ready to leave the nest?

Rob kindly sent me another food parcel as well.

Check out the James Cook University Live Cam and collection of images.

I spent a little time updating some articles on Big Pharma Death Toll.

Atorvastatin, Fluconazole, Losartan, Pravastatin, Prozac, Rosuvastatin, Simvastatin being sold “For FREE” boosted the numbers substantially.

Please let me know your priority lethal and genotoxic Pills and I will check out the data on Australia’s TGA DAEN and US FAERS databases.