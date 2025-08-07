Tasmania going back to the Polls ?
Royal appointed Governor of Tasmania Barbara Baker has reappointed Premier and Liberal Leader Jeremy Rockliff due to the convention of incumbency.
Photo credit Luke Bowden1 ABC
Here is her announcement.
So when parliament resumes on 19 August 2025, the crazy Labor leader Dean Winter, who caused the election2, gleefully announced he intends to launch or support another no confidence motion that could cause another election.
