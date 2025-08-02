Tasmania Election Count Final
Exhausted election officials after transfer of fractional value preferences deserve a rest. Which Party will receive permission to form another Minority Government ?
Split into 5 electorates, each returning 7 representatives, Tasmanian State government will require lots of backroom deals. Let’s look at facts, figures and elected candidates.
The election was held on 19 July 2025 after Labor launched a successful no confidence motion against the Liberal minority government.
The resources I am using come from the Tasmanian Electoral Commssion1 and psephologist Antony Green.2 Please check out both websites to appreciate the hugely complicated Hare-Clark counting system.
I make a few comments while we wait to see who the State Governor chooses, with my biased background study aided by insider information.
Division of Bass
31 candidates
7 to be elected
80,566 electors enrolled
Total ballot papers counted 71,993 Turnout 89.36%
Informal ballot papers 4,543
BASS – Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates
Elected 1 – Bridget Archer (Liberal)
Re-elected 2 – Janie Finlay (Labor)
Re-elected 3 – Michael Ferguson (Liberal)
Re-elected 4 – Cecily Rosol (Greens)
Re-elected 5 – Rob Fairs (Liberal)
Elected 6 – George Razay (Independent)
Elected 7 – Jess Greene (Labor)
Retired – Michelle O’Byrne (Labor)
Defeated – Simon Wood (Liberal)
Defeated – Rebekah Pentland (Independent, ex-Jacqui Lambie network)
Liberal Party Bridget who lost her Federal seat made the successful transition to the Tasmanian parliament gaining 13,108 votes from her party Group of 7 candidates who had a total of 28,193 votes. Liberals got 41.8% of formal votes.
Dr Julie Sladden, former staffer of defeated Victorian Liberal, then Independent, Russell Broadbent3, gained just 1,270 votes and was excluded at the 56th of a total 90 distribution counts for Bass.
Division of Braddon
38 candidates
7 to be elected
84,566 electors enrolled
Total ballot papers counted 75,698 Turnout 89.51%
Informal ballot papers 5,012
Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates
Re-elected 1 – Jeremy Rockliff (Liberal)
Elected 2 – Gavin Pearce (Liberal)
Re-elected 3 – Craig Garland (Independent)
Re-elected 4 – Felix Ellis (Liberal)
Re-elected 5 – Anita Dow (Labor)
Re-elected 6 – Roger Jaensch (Liberal)
Re-elected 7 – Shane Broad (Labor)
Defeated – Miriam Beswick (National, former Jacqui Lambie Network)
Division of Clark
26 candidates
7 to be elected
74,385 electors enrolled
Total ballot papers counted 67,157 Turnout 90.28%
Informal ballot papers 3,115
Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates
Re-elected 1 – Kristie Johnston (Independent)
Re-elected 2 – Vica Bayley (Greens)
Re-elected 3 – Ella Haddad (Labor)
Re-elected 4 – Josh Willie (Labor)
Re-elected 5 – Helen Burnet (Greens)
Elected 6 – Marcus Vermey (Liberal)
Re-elected 7 – Madeleine Ogilvie (Liberal)
Defeated – Simon Behrakis (Liberal)
Division of Franklin
31 candidates
7 to be elected
83,928 electors enrolled
Total ballot papers counted 76,745 Turnout 91.44%
Informal ballot papers 3,738
Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates
Elected 1 – Peter George (Independent)
Re-elected 2 – Eric Abetz (Liberal)
Re-elected 3 – Rosalie Woodruff (Greens)
Re-elected 4 – David O’Byrne (Independent)
Re-elected 5 – Dean Winter (Labor)
Re-elected 6 – Jacquie Petrusma (Liberal)
Re-elected 7 – Meg Brown (Labor)
Defeated – Nick Street (Liberal)
Division of Lyons
35 candidates
7 to be elected
89,460 electors enrolled
Total ballot papers counted 80,229 Turnout 89.68%
Informal ballot papers 5,293
Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates
Re-elected 1 – Guy Barnett (Liberal)
Re-elected 2 – Jane Howlett (Liberal)
Re-elected 3 – Tabatha Badger (Greens)
Re-elected 4 – Jen Butler (Labor)
Elected 5 – Brian Mitchell (Labor)
Re-elected 6 – Mark Shelton (Liberal)
Elected 7 – Carlo Di Falco (SFF)
Defeated – Casey Farrell (Labor)
Defeated – Andrew Jenner (Nationals, formerly Jacqui Lambie Network)
Poor Voter Turnout
Roughly 1 in 10 registered voters chose not to participate and risk being fined because voting is compulsory.
High Informal Vote
The ~90% turnout is further reduced:
Bass 6.3%
Braddon 6.6%
Clark 4.6%
Franklin 4.9%
Lyons 6.6%
State of the House
Mugshot collection from the ABC election analyst Casey Briggs.4
Liberal 14
Labor 10 - suffered a record low primary vote
Greens 5
Shooters Fishers & Farmers 1
Independents 5
Big Losers
Former Jacqui Lambie Network supporters who ran as indepedents or switched to another party.
Pauline Hanson One Nation decided not to spend any more dollars on their own efforts following their poor result in Federal election.
Tasmanian taxpayers who were forced to pay for and attend an unnecessary election.
