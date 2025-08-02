Split into 5 electorates, each returning 7 representatives, Tasmanian State government will require lots of backroom deals. Let’s look at facts, figures and elected candidates.

The election was held on 19 July 2025 after Labor launched a successful no confidence motion against the Liberal minority government.

The resources I am using come from the Tasmanian Electoral Commssion and psephologist Antony Green. Please check out both websites to appreciate the hugely complicated Hare-Clark counting system.

I make a few comments while we wait to see who the State Governor chooses, with my biased background study aided by insider information.

Division of Bass

31 candidates

7 to be elected

80,566 electors enrolled

Total ballot papers counted 71,993 Turnout 89.36%

Informal ballot papers 4,543

BASS – Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates

Elected 1 – Bridget Archer ( Liberal )

Re-elected 2 – Janie Finlay ( Labor )

Re-elected 3 – Michael Ferguson ( Liberal )

Re-elected 4 – Cecily Rosol ( Greens )

Re-elected 5 – Rob Fairs ( Liberal )

Elected 6 – George Razay ( Independent )

Elected 7 – Jess Greene ( Labor )

Retired – Michelle O’Byrne ( Labor )

Defeated – Simon Wood ( Liberal )

Defeated – Rebekah Pentland (Independent, ex-Jacqui Lambie network)

Liberal Party Bridget who lost her Federal seat made the successful transition to the Tasmanian parliament gaining 13,108 votes from her party Group of 7 candidates who had a total of 28,193 votes. Liberals got 41.8% of formal votes.

Dr Julie Sladden, former staffer of defeated Victorian Liberal, then Independent, Russell Broadbent, gained just 1,270 votes and was excluded at the 56th of a total 90 distribution counts for Bass.

Division of Braddon

38 candidates

7 to be elected

84,566 electors enrolled

Total ballot papers counted 75,698 Turnout 89.51%

Informal ballot papers 5,012

Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates

Re-elected 1 – Jeremy Rockliff ( Liberal )

Elected 2 – Gavin Pearce ( Liberal )

Re-elected 3 – Craig Garland ( Independent )

Re-elected 4 – Felix Ellis ( Liberal )

Re-elected 5 – Anita Dow ( Labor )

Re-elected 6 – Roger Jaensch ( Liberal )

Re-elected 7 – Shane Broad ( Labor )

Defeated – Miriam Beswick (National, former Jacqui Lambie Network)

Division of Clark

26 candidates

7 to be elected

74,385 electors enrolled

Total ballot papers counted 67,157 Turnout 90.28%

Informal ballot papers 3,115

Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates

Re-elected 1 – Kristie Johnston ( Independent)

Re-elected 2 – Vica Bayley ( Greens)

Re-elected 3 – Ella Haddad ( Labor)

Re-elected 4 – Josh Willie ( Labor)

Re-elected 5 – Helen Burnet ( Greens)

Elected 6 – Marcus Vermey ( Liberal)

Re-elected 7 – Madeleine Ogilvie ( Liberal)

Defeated – Simon Behrakis (Liberal)

Division of Franklin

31 candidates

7 to be elected

83,928 electors enrolled

Total ballot papers counted 76,745 Turnout 91.44%

Informal ballot papers 3,738

Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates

Elected 1 – Peter George ( Independent )

Re-elected 2 – Eric Abetz ( Liberal )

Re-elected 3 – Rosalie Woodruff ( Greens )

Re-elected 4 – David O’Byrne ( Independent )

Re-elected 5 – Dean Winter ( Labor )

Re-elected 6 – Jacquie Petrusma ( Liberal )

Re-elected 7 – Meg Brown ( Labor )

Defeated – Nick Street (Liberal)

Division of Lyons

35 candidates

7 to be elected

89,460 electors enrolled

Total ballot papers counted 80,229 Turnout 89.68%

Informal ballot papers 5,293

Table of Elected and Defeated Candidates

Re-elected 1 – Guy Barnett ( Liberal )

Re-elected 2 – Jane Howlett ( Liberal )

Re-elected 3 – Tabatha Badger ( Greens )

Re-elected 4 – Jen Butler ( Labor )

Elected 5 – Brian Mitchell ( Labor )

Re-elected 6 – Mark Shelton ( Liberal )

Elected 7 – Carlo Di Falco ( SFF )

Defeated – Casey Farrell ( Labor )

Defeated – Andrew Jenner (Nationals, formerly Jacqui Lambie Network)

Poor Voter Turnout

Roughly 1 in 10 registered voters chose not to participate and risk being fined because voting is compulsory.

High Informal Vote

The ~90% turnout is further reduced:

Bass 6.3%

Braddon 6.6%

Clark 4.6%

Franklin 4.9%

Lyons 6.6%

State of the House

Mugshot collection from the ABC election analyst Casey Briggs.

Liberal 14

Labor 10 - suffered a record low primary vote

Greens 5

Shooters Fishers & Farmers 1

Independents 5

Big Losers

Former Jacqui Lambie Network supporters who ran as indepedents or switched to another party.

Pauline Hanson One Nation decided not to spend any more dollars on their own efforts following their poor result in Federal election.

Tasmanian taxpayers who were forced to pay for and attend an unnecessary election.