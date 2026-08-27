Thanks to Alex Berenson for the pointer1 to a recent Preprint study2 on Tamiflu published by THE LANCET
Abstract
Background: The antiviral Oseltamivir is widely used for the treatment of critically ill patients with influenza. Evidence from randomised trials about its efficacy in the critically ill is lacking.
Methods: In an ongoing international, multifactorial, Bayesian adaptive platform randomised trial, we evaluated Oseltamivir for 5 days, Oseltamivir for 10 days, or no antiviral treatment in critically ill patients aged 12 years and older with confirmed influenza severe respiratory infection.
The primary outcome was 90-day mortality.
An odds ratio less than 1 indicates benefit from Oseltamivir.
Findings: Between March 1, 2020 and March 13, 2026, 442 participants were randomised to receive 5 days of oseltamivir (n=162), 10 days of oseltamivir (n=156), or no antiviral (n=124).
At a scheduled adaptive analysis, both Oseltamivir durations met a predefined inferiority threshold (<0·2% probability of being the best treatment in the influenza antiviral domain), triggering cessation of recruitment.
By day 90, 17 (13·7%) in the no antiviral group, 32 (19·8%) in the 5-day Oseltamivir group, and 30 (19·4%) in the 10-day Oseltamivir group had died.
The median adjusted OR for 90-day mortality was 2·13 (95% CrI 1·03 to 4·52) for 5 days of Oseltamivir and 2·17 (95% CrI 1·05 to 4·64) for 10 days of Oseltamivir, favouring no antiviral.
For the 5- and 10-day Oseltamivir treatments, the posterior probabilities for harm, an adjusted OR >1, were 98·0% and 98·2%, respectively.
Interpretation: Treatment with Oseltamivir is ineffective and highly likely to increase 90-day mortality in critically ill patients with influenza.
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In the paper I found:
Despite its widespread use, Oseltamivir has never been evaluated in a randomised trial in critically ill patients.
And the Dose ?
The recommended dose of Oseltamivir was 75 mg administered enterally twice daily for five or ten days, with guidelines provided for dose adjustment in renal dysfunction.
Oseltamivir was continued until hospital discharge or completion of the 5-day or 10-day assigned treatment course, whichever came first.
Note the Australian researcher Cameron Green pops up as a co-author in the latest Lancet offering. He is one of a total ~ 57 authors because the Tamiflu trial was done at “139 sites across 18 countries, of which 79 sites had eligibility for the no antiviral group available.”
Turns out this Lancet preprint is one of the publications of the UMC Utrecht coordinated multinatonal Clinical Trial NCT02735707 Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial Adaptive Platform Trial for Community- Acquired Pneumonia (REMAP-CAP).3
Numerous drugs were tested, but let’s see references to Tamiflu.
The trial data of Tamiflu with added Baloxavir Marboxil has not been published.
Previously I pointed to the growing Death Toll of this drug.4
I visited US FAERS again today.
588 Deaths from 4042 cases for generic Oseltamivir 14.55%
1,429 Deaths from 15,217 cases for Oseltamivir Phosphate 9.39%
1,248 Deaths from 13,966 cases for Tamiflu 8.94%
Percentages are Death to Report Ratios
Order your refill online ?
Today TWC is offering to sell you more of the poison. Just fill in a request!
Read more about this killer drug.5678
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=7172531
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT02735707#collaborators-and-investigators