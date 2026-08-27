Thanks to Alex Berenson for the pointer to a recent Preprint study on Tamiflu published by THE LANCET

Abstract

​Background: The antiviral Oseltamivir is widely used for the treatment of critically ill patients with influenza. Evidence from randomised trials about its efficacy in the critically ill is lacking.



Methods: In an ongoing international, multifactorial, Bayesian adaptive platform randomised trial, we evaluated Oseltamivir for 5 days, Oseltamivir for 10 days, or no antiviral treatment in critically ill patients aged 12 years and older with confirmed influenza severe respiratory infection.

The primary outcome was 90-day mortality.

An odds ratio less than 1 indicates benefit from Oseltamivir.



Findings: Between March 1, 2020 and March 13, 2026, 442 participants were randomised to receive 5 days of oseltamivir (n=162), 10 days of oseltamivir (n=156), or no antiviral (n=124).

At a scheduled adaptive analysis, both Oseltamivir durations met a predefined inferiority threshold (<0·2% probability of being the best treatment in the influenza antiviral domain), triggering cessation of recruitment.

By day 90, 17 (13·7%) in the no antiviral group, 32 (19·8%) in the 5-day Oseltamivir group, and 30 (19·4%) in the 10-day Oseltamivir group had died.

The median adjusted OR for 90-day mortality was 2·13 (95% CrI 1·03 to 4·52) for 5 days of Oseltamivir and 2·17 (95% CrI 1·05 to 4·64) for 10 days of Oseltamivir, favouring no antiviral.

For the 5- and 10-day Oseltamivir treatments, the posterior probabilities for harm, an adjusted OR >1, were 98·0% and 98·2%, respectively.



Interpretation: Treatment with Oseltamivir is ineffective and highly likely to increase 90-day mortality in critically ill patients with influenza.