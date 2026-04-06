A quick internet search delivered a great deep dive by Tamara aka LeadSafeMama, showing selected elemental analysis.

The Pique pushers use low quality testing, and say, buried in their website re claims of “Non-Detectable” :

(ND means <0.1 PPM for heavy metals, pesticides and toxins and <20 Bq/Kg for radioactive isotopes)

A search of Pique website today shows they have removed all reference to Fluoride in Matcha.

Note that Tamara had no difficulty getting 4 elements tested to parts per Billion levels.

Analysis of other Matcha Brands

A 2018 report on Jade Leaf Organics, LLC Matcha was very thorough and here is a just a snip:

A report in a series of articles in The Epoch Times stated:

A 2021 study done to compare fluoride levels in commercially available black tea, green tea, and Matcha tea in the United States found Matcha Green Tea powder had the highest concentration of Fluoride. All samples tested contained fluoride amounts ranging from 0.521 to 6.082 mg/L.

The study referenced was in a Dental Journal.

Taiyo, a company in Minneapolis, boasted in 2012 that their Sunphenon MRF Natural Green Tea contained > 1,200 ppm Fluoride, promoting it “For beverage or supplement use”.

A Polish Research group analyzed Matcha for Fluoride in 2022.

The aim of this study was to evaluate, for the first time, the Fluoride content of the Matcha infusions from different harvests, brewed using water at different temperatures (25 °C, 70 °C, 80 °C and 90 °C). The content of fluoride ions was measured by the potentiometric method. The fluoride content ranged from 3.36 to 4.03 mg/L and was dependent on both the leaf harvest time and brewing temperature. The concentration of this mineral in the dry powder ranged from 118.39 to 121.65 mg/kg. Irrespective of the water temperature or harvest time, Matcha was found to have a High Fluoride content, with particularly high concentrations being noted in the powder itself.

Pique Inc. Multiple Violation Notices

Interesting details found since posting earlier today.

A number of their products contain Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and/or Lead at levels exceeding the applicable Maximum Allowable Dose Level (“MADL”) and requiring a warning pursuant to Health & Safety Code section 25249.6..

I am still looking for the Fluoride and Aluminium content of Pique Matcha as the company hides its own data. Please let me know if you find actual data.

Meanwhile, see more about Fluoride and Metals, including Aluminium in Tea.