Sydney Harbour Protest March allowed by New South Wales Supreme Court

Premier Minns fails to prevent peaceful mass demonstration against Israeli Genocide and War Crimes. Many of his fellow parliamentary colleagues will march calling for a free and independent Palestine

GeoffPainPhD
Aug 02, 2025

Great news for Australian democracy. Expect a huge crowd tomorrow.

Picture credit.

Will he survive in politics?

David Leser. OPINION. 31 July 2025. I support the Harbour Bridge protest – not in spite of my Holocaust heritage, but because of it. Sydney Morning Herald.