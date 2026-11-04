Superoxide generated by Endotoxin

Of the 167,687 papers on Superoxide research on PubMed, 3,397 papers relate to Endotoxin, a common contaminant of all commercial Coronavirus Spike supplies.

The video clip is the second of two provided by researchers in UK and Germany.

Abstract Macrophages stimulated by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) generate mitochondria-derived Reactive Oxygen Species (mtROS) that act as antimicrobial agents and redox signals; however, the mechanism of LPS-induced mitochondrial superoxide generation is unknown. Here we show that LPS-stimulated bone-marrow-derived macrophages produce Superoxide by Reverse Electron Transport (RET) at complex I of the electron transport chain. Using chemical biology and genetic approaches, we demonstrate that Superoxide production is driven by LPS-induced metabolic reprogramming, which increases the proton motive force (∆p), primarily as elevated mitochondrial membrane potential (Δψm) and maintains a reduced CoQ pool. The key metabolic changes are repurposing of ATP production from oxidative phosphorylation to glycolysis, which reduces reliance on F1FO-ATP synthase activity resulting in a higher ∆p, while oxidation of Succinate sustains a reduced CoQ pool. Furthermore, the production of mtROS by RET regulates IL-1β release during NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Thus, we demonstrate that ROS generated by RET is an important mitochondria-derived signal that regulates macrophage Cytokine production.

Recall that the “Apex Cytokine” IL-1β, caused by Endotoxin, is the key to understanding the damage done to Mother and Foetus by the mRNA jabs.

In the body of the 32-page article by Casey et al, the videos are briefly discussed.

Mitochondrial architecture was also assessed with structured illumination microscopy in three-dimensions in whole cells to assess mitochondrial ellipticity and sphericity (Extended Data Fig. 2d and Supplementary Videos 1 and 2). Mitochondrial oblate ellipticity and sphericity both decreased with LPS treatment (Extended Data Fig. 2d and Supplementary Videos 1 and 2). This confirmed that nonstimulated macrophages have smaller, shorter and more spherical mitochondria, whereas LPS stimulation results in fewer individual mitochondria, each of which is elongated and more branched. Thus, we show that gradual mitochondrial morphological changes occur in parallel with elevated mitochondrial Superoxide production following LPS stimulation.

Here is part of their Extended Data Fig. 2 that describes what we see in the video of a single cell.

Extended Data Fig. 2 | LPS-induced change in mitochondrial morphology. d, Representative images of BMDMs that were NS or stimulated with LPS for 24 h imaged by structured illumination microscopy (Elyra7) showing ATP synthase (magenta), TOMM20 (green) and Nucleus (blue). Scale bars are 2 μm for whole cell images and 1 μm for inset image. Quantifications of mitochondrial morphology and ATP synthase density are mean +/- S.E.M. of whole cells from 3 biological replicates (n = 31 (NS), n = 34 (24 h LPS)).

Recently I reported that Endotoxin Induced Superoxide is part of the METosis damage.

Previously I mentioned a 2017 review by Karolina Stepien et al. (reference 15 in my May 2023 article) who emphasized the lethal effects of Endotoxin Induced Superoxide.

Also a 2010 paper on High Blood Pressure (reference 9 in my September 2023 article).

In 2012 Mike Yeadon published some of his research on Endotoxin Induced Superoxide.

Also mentioned the importance of Endotoxin Induced Superoxide in Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Other poisons from bacteria used in Jab production also induce Superoxide.

In 1991 Sucharit Bhakdi showed Escherichia coli Hemolysin caused single electron reduction of the diOxygen molecule to make O2•−. This caused permanent membrane disruption (see reference 17 in my September 2026 article).

Endotoxin Induced Superoxide is involved in Narcolepsy and Sleep Disruption (see reference 24 in my June 2023 article).

Let me know your favourite Endotoxin Induced Superoxide papers.