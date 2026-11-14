Sunspots contribute to Global Temperatures measured from Space on an 11-year cycle

Geoff Pain PhDSunspots contribute to Global Temperatures measured from Space on an 11-year cycle0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -0:30-0:30Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Geoff Pain PhDSubscribe to listenSunspots contribute to Global Temperatures measured from Space on an 11-year cycleThanks to generous paid subscriber Damon who drew my attention to a nice explanation of one mechanism.GeoffPainPhDNov 14, 2026∙ Paid562ShareRead on and tell me if you have done Cloud Chamber experiments at School (Hint).Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of GeoffPainPhD.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Geoff Pain PhDTromethamine aka Tris, THAM and many other names is biologically activeTromethamine aka Tris, THAM and many other names is biologically activeSubscribeAuthorsGeoffPainPhDRecent EpisodesMonbulk Vandals at “work”Nov 9 • GeoffPainPhDUK Nuclear Waste Dump in Australia - Where Exactly ? $300,000 Legal Bill for FOI CasesOct 21 • GeoffPainPhDUS Covid19 Bioweapon caused Permanent Economic Hit on Australian Real Wages and DebtSep 13 • GeoffPainPhDParamedic Cockroaches coming to Jab YouAug 28 • GeoffPainPhDQueensland Governor Retiring, but not Shy, when trying to minimize AstraZeneca Jab Deaths & InjuriesAug 5 • GeoffPainPhDBerlin crowded with Endotoxin ExpertsJul 19 • GeoffPainPhDAurora Australis June 2026Jun 11 • GeoffPainPhD