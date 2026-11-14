Geoff Pain PhD

Geoff Pain PhD
Geoff Pain PhD
Sunspots contribute to Global Temperatures measured from Space on an 11-year cycle
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Sunspots contribute to Global Temperatures measured from Space on an 11-year cycle

Thanks to generous paid subscriber Damon who drew my attention to a nice explanation of one mechanism.
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Read on and tell me if you have done Cloud Chamber experiments at School (Hint).

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