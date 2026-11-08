Geoff Pain PhD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Summer Snow in Australia

I love walking when it is Snowing, so calming
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD

Thanks to Rob for grabbing this clip.

See some of my recently updated articles.

This one now links Fluoride epigenetics to GLI1

GLI1 (Glioma-Associated Oncogene Homolog 1) gene - Upregulated by Endotoxin

GeoffPainPhD
·
Nov 8
GLI1 (Glioma-Associated Oncogene Homolog 1) gene - Upregulated by Endotoxin

The 6 November 2026 announcement from FDA:

Read full story

Gradually adding full author attribution to replace “et al”.

MMR Jabs contain massive Endotoxin

GeoffPainPhD
·
May 23, 2024
MMR Jabs contain massive Endotoxin

Dear Reader, have you found any measurements of Endotoxin in MMR Jabs?

Read full story

and another.

Extreme Toxicity of Endotoxins in Pfizer Jabs

GeoffPainPhD
·
February 3, 2023
Extreme Toxicity of Endotoxins in Pfizer Jabs

How much Endotoxin is in the Pfizer Jabs? Perhaps we should ask Dr Jordon T Walker, Pfizer executive in charge of corporate strategy for expanding use of mRNA.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture