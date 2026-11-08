Summer Snow in Australia

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/724Summer Snow in AustraliaI love walking when it is Snowing, so calmingGeoffPainPhDNov 08, 2026724ShareThanks to Rob for grabbing this clip.See some of my recently updated articles. This one now links Fluoride epigenetics to GLI1GLI1 (Glioma-Associated Oncogene Homolog 1) gene - Upregulated by EndotoxinGeoffPainPhD·Nov 8The 6 November 2026 announcement from FDA:Read full storyGradually adding full author attribution to replace “et al”.MMR Jabs contain massive EndotoxinGeoffPainPhD·May 23, 2024Dear Reader, have you found any measurements of Endotoxin in MMR Jabs?Read full storyand another.Extreme Toxicity of Endotoxins in Pfizer JabsGeoffPainPhD·February 3, 2023How much Endotoxin is in the Pfizer Jabs? Perhaps we should ask Dr Jordon T Walker, Pfizer executive in charge of corporate strategy for expanding use of mRNA.Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksGeoff Pain PhDSubscribeAuthorsGeoffPainPhDRecent PostsSuperoxide generated by EndotoxinNov 4 • GeoffPainPhDUK Nuclear Waste Dump in Australia - Where Exactly ? $300,000 Legal Bill for FOI CasesOct 21 • GeoffPainPhDUS Covid19 Bioweapon caused Permanent Economic Hit on Australian Real Wages and DebtSep 13 • GeoffPainPhDParamedic Cockroaches coming to Jab YouAug 28 • GeoffPainPhDAI Weapons Platform posing as Sheep Dog unemployersAug 12 • GeoffPainPhDQueensland Governor Retiring, but not Shy, when trying to minimize AstraZeneca Jab Deaths & InjuriesAug 5 • GeoffPainPhDAllopregnanolone in Sudden Infant Death Sydrome (SIDS) and Postnatal Depression - blocks Endotoxin Lipid A in MD2Jul 22 • GeoffPainPhD