Let’s have a quick look at some of the US Department of Justice Epstein files.

I found 12 files mentioning Sulphuric Acid and 26 files for Sulfuric Acid, the preferred IUPAC spelling.

In 2014 the Reverse Osmosis (RO) water desalination system on Little St James Island needed a new high voltage control panel as replacement for the one that had received severe damage following an incident that sprayed high pressure seawater throughout the panel (EFTA01109916, each page numbered through to EFTA01109924).

While the system was down, the contractor inspected the RO membrane filters that were fouled as shown.

This picture shows the High Density Polyethylene drums of Sulfuric Acid mounted on pallets.

