Following European academic tradition, his name often appears last on author lists and has been truncated out by use of “et al.” in citations.

Picture credit.

Born in 1946, he received his medical degree in 1971 and is now an Emeritus Professor.

His Wikipedia page has obviously been edited by Big Pharma operatives but still notes some of his major achievements.

I will begin the task of listing many of his Endotoxin, Exotoxin and related publications arising from use of Monkeys, Rodents and Rabbits to show differences in susceptibility.

You might like to read this first, in case you missed it.

Oligodendrites, Demyelination by Endotoxin and Brain Damage from Womb to Tomb GeoffPainPhD · Sep 29 Thanks to my very generous subscriber Damon for alerting me to a speech by Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, also one of my subscribers, where he mentioned to a largely non-scientist audience at UK Column, founded by Brian Gerrish, that Endotoxin is a key driver of Demyelination in your Nervous System Read full story

Let me know about his papers that you find most interesting.

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