Following European academic tradition, his name often appears last on author lists and has been truncated out by use of “et al.” in citations.
Born in 1946, he received his medical degree in 1971 and is now an Emeritus Professor.
His Wikipedia page has obviously been edited by Big Pharma operatives but still notes some of his major achievements.
I will begin the task of listing many of his Endotoxin, Exotoxin and related publications arising from use of Monkeys, Rodents and Rabbits to show differences in susceptibility.
You might like to read this first, in case you missed it.
Let me know about his papers that you find most interesting.
Please share on X or other website you use.