Subscribers who have paid any amount are already Age Verified.

Julie Inman-Grant caused this notice from Substack to be delivered to my inbox on Thursday 11 December 2025 at 7 am, my time. Please click to enlarge.

Here is part of the text with embedded links.

You can check your verification status here. If you’d like to encourage your subscribers in Australia to verify their age and avoid any interruptions, you can share the following message: Australia’s Online Safety Act is requiring platforms like Substack to introduce age verification for readers. Verifying your age is required to access the Substack app in Australia. The process is secure and handled by trusted providers like Stripe and Persona. To avoid any interruptions in seeing the great stuff on Substack, make sure you verify your age. For details on how to verify your age, or if you have questions, please visit Substack’s support page.

Work-Arounds ?

Australian taxpayers funded Julie Inman-Grant on her grand world tour, including Silicon Valley to stop that option.

Julie Inman-Grant is WEF

Her profile:

Worked for US Congress, Microsoft (17 years), Twitter, Adobe.

Member of WEF’s #Agile50.

The American in charge of your internet usage.

Dutton and Liberals to Thank

Most Federal politicans support censoring internet content and access.

Read the Liberal Party page from 29 November 2024 on the history.

Please let me know of any current elected representatives promising to repeal the Act.

I am allowing comments from all Subscribers.