Here is the venue.

Here is a link to the the 1-day Conference.

I previously mentioned the Endotoxin reference standards controlled by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) = EDQM at Strasbourg and adopted for use by WHO, UK MHRA, US FDA and many other Jab regulators who study the effects of nanograms of the patented Jab “Adjuvant” on Humans.

Join me in exploring the vast Endotoxin research effort at Strasbourg and let me know your favourite papers.