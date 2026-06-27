Thanks to Rob for this sending this picture.

Spot the seabird.

I came across 73 pdfs with references to Strait of Hormuz in the Epstein Files.

The US Navy murdered 290 people on Iran Air Flight 655 on 3 July 1988 by firing, not one, but two missiles from the USS Vincennes.

65 of the passengers were children.

The file in the Epstein Files that I opened first was from 10 January 2020 in an email addressed to a redacted recipent from The Washington Post , published after Jeffrey’s death. It says:

Though Pentagon officials at first denied any knowledge of the incident, it soon emerged that the plane had been targeted by the USS Vincennes, a cruiser that had been involved in a skirmish with Iranian boats in the Persian Gulf and had mistaken the passenger jet for an Iranian warplane. President Ronald Reagan expressed sympathy for the ‘terrible human tragedy’ but suggested that the plane had ‘failed to heed repeated warnings.’ However, an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency, found that U.S. military ships in the region did not have the equipment necessary to monitor civilian air-traffic-control frequencies.”

One of the reasons some people don’t like the UN is their tendency to investigate and report inconvenient facts.

Read more about Iran Air Flight 655.