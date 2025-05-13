Very interesting Trump and RFK Jr. appointment, Dr Steven Hatfill called Anthony Fauci a liar in 2021 as the mRNA Covid19 Jab Horror was becoming apparent.

He will be a special adviser at US DHHS for pandemic prevention, in the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

He has been a critic of US VAERS which he stated to be severely under-reporting Jab Harms. He was falsely accused of spreading Anthrax, eventually receiving millions of dollars as partial compensation. In addition he promoted use of anti-inflammatory drugs like Hydroxychloroquine in the Covid19 infected.

Here I will look at some of his most interesting publication concerning Lethal Blood Clotting and Haemorrhage and his use of various laboratory animals to investigate species variation in virus lethality while working at Fort Detrick.

I hope you find this analysis worth sharing.