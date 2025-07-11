On 4 July 2025, Steve Hirsch revealed that he has been told by his eye specialist that he should not have taken the Blood Thinning Peter A McCullough protocol sold by The Wellness Company consisting of Bromelain and other drugs.

The Rumble video was dominated by Tess Lawrie, promoting the World Council for Health “Detox” recipes and her book.

If short of time, I suggest you skip to around the 40 minute mark.

At the 44 minute mark, Steve Kirsch emphasizes that Pill Popping “supplements” comes with risks.

Steve became permanently blind after taking the TWC pill cocktail for just 1 week.

The Blindness relevant part of the video was shared on X.

No Warning at all with the TWC Pills

Steve states that the pills he took came with “no warning at all” that they are potent blood thinners. Does anyone have the Package Inserts and name of the manufacturer for any TWC product?

As an aside, I was stunned to hear Tess Lawrie say she had experimented taking Chlorine Dioxide just for fun.

