Stephen Colbert is the son of James William Colbert Jr., an immunologist who worked for the US Military

Stephen Colbert initially promoted the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen, J&J) Covid 19 Jab.

His show received sponsorship from that company early on.

Millions of people will never forgive him for attacking those who refused the Covid19 Jabs.

James William Colbert Jr.

Stephen Colbert is the youngest of 11 children of Immunologist James William Colbert Jr.

James William Colbert Jr. (1920-1974), tragically died young, along with two of his sons, in a plane crash.

He has 6 publications on PubMed. He joined the US Army Medical Corps in 1946, worked at Yale and in Munich, Germany. He was closely associated with JFK and the Democrats.

In 1961 he became Associate Director for extramural programs at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

Later he worked at Medical University of South Carolina

Colbert Clan on PubMed

Colbert is a Big Name on PubMed with 1,576 papers.

Clan Colbert are experts in Jab Induced Injuries including Endotoxin Clotting.

Here are 7 papers found searching “Colbert Endotoxin”

Searching “Colbert Lipopolysaccharide” finds 10 papers.

One paper worth highlighting concerns Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease caused by Endotoxin stimulation of IL-1β.

As readers will recall Endotoxin stimulation of IL-1β is autocatalytic via Positive Feedback Loop, defeating the outdated concept that “Dose Makes the Poison”.

It is amazing how much media coverage of Stephen Colbert delayed sacking is to be found in mainstream as well as social media.

Let me know of your favourite Colbert Clan papers relevant to Jab Harms.