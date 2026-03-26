Found this nice short video explaining Japanese Moon Landers designed to extract Water from soil and electrolyze it to make Hydrogen and Oxygen in the exact ratio of 2 to 1, with the hope that rockets assembled on the Moon could be launched further into space with the conventional fuel.

Russia bold plan for Single Stage Steam Engine

If only madman Putin had decided to spend the necessary money on peaceful rocketry!

The Korona Steam Engine was at an advanced stage of development before the launch of the Ukraine War.

Have you generated Hydrogen and Oxygen Gases from Water?

My home water electrolysis experiments began when I was about 11 years old.

It is now a popular elementary school project.

Found a nice chart on the NASA website showing the relative range for different fuels for liquid Ballistic Missiles.

Steam comes second to the supertoxic and ridiculously expensive Fluorine option.