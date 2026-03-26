Steam Engines for the Stars
Burning Liquid Hydrogen and Oxygen to make H2O steam is still the only realistic way to propel Human DNA beyond the Solar System. Please answer my Poll Question.
Found this nice short video explaining Japanese Moon Landers designed to extract Water from soil and electrolyze it to make Hydrogen and Oxygen in the exact ratio of 2 to 1, with the hope that rockets assembled on the Moon could be launched further into space with the conventional fuel.
Russia bold plan for Single Stage Steam Engine
If only madman Putin had decided to spend the necessary money on peaceful rocketry!
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The Korona Steam Engine was at an advanced stage of development before the launch of the Ukraine War.
Have you generated Hydrogen and Oxygen Gases from Water?
My home water electrolysis experiments began when I was about 11 years old.
It is now a popular elementary school project.
Found a nice chart on the NASA website showing the relative range for different fuels for liquid Ballistic Missiles.
Steam comes second to the supertoxic and ridiculously expensive Fluorine option.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.