Once again thanks to Chris Edwards for forwarding data downloaded from the UK NHS.

It all depends on Diagnosis coding - G12.9 for Spinal Muscular Atrophy “unspecified” and G12.1 for Other Inherited Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Note the surge in people aged 0-29 and 30-59 years old compared with ages 60-89.

Pfizer reported the following case numbers to June 2022 in its PSUR3.

Spinal cord ischaemia 14

Spinal muscular atrophy 2

Magnetic resonance imaging spinal abnormal 6

Spinal pain 1,253

Cervical spinal cord paralysis 3

Thoracic spinal cord paralysis 1

A nice paper from researchers in China showed that Endotoxin is behind Spinal Atrophy and exacerbates the inherited form.

Meanwhile you might like to read the pionering work of Peter Hotez who used Endotoxin to induce lethal muscle wasting in 1985.