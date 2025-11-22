Geoff Pain PhD

Jason Arthur Taylor
5m

"Some papers should be removed after publication "

Full stop. Only if you think the scientific method is bad. And some people in power do, probably because it threatens them. But, all real scientists want any paper that is later found to be fraudulent (or whatever might cause a retraction under current benchmarks) TO STAY 100% VISIBLE as a null result or warning to others.

Person A: "His papers were retracted and deleted from the internet because the establishment declared them as incorrect."

Person B: "Ok, but how would you know? Is there any test in my lab I can do to verify this?"

Person A: "No, now we have to rely upon the establishment's word and analysis."

Person B: "The same one that had accepted the paper in the first place and is now proving that they are error prone?"

Person A: "Yes, because we don't really like science. It's more about getting along, don't you know? If I were you, I wouldn't ask so many questions. There's a fine line between being unusual and being an extremist. We wouldn't want anything to happen to you now would we?"

