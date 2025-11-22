Rolf Marschalek is being discussed because he has been publicly named as a referee of a paper published by by Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose and David Speicher.

Now we know he lobbied to have it retracted after it was published.

In 1987 Rolf Marschalek, working at Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, published a paper on two different tRNA genes from the cellular slime mould Dictyostelium discoideum which are efficiently transcribed and processed in vivo in yeast.

PubMed finds 264 papers by searching Marschalek R.

43 of those papers involve use of PCR.

His profile on ResearchGate shows 619 publications with 10,915 citations.

Rolf Marschalek takes a keen interest in the exploding volume of scientific papers as a member of the RElevant LIterature SearcH (RELISH) consortium consisting of more than 1500 scientists from 84 countries.

RELISH is coordinated from Australia by Peter Brown and Yaoqi Zhou, both from School of Information Griffith University, Gold Coast, in the state of Queensland.

Document recommendation systems for locating relevant literature have mostly relied on methods developed a decade ago. This is largely due to the lack of a large offline gold-standard benchmark of relevant documents that cover a variety of research fields such that newly developed literature search techniques can be compared, improved and translated into practice. To overcome this bottleneck, we have established the RElevant LIterature SearcH consortium consisting of more than 1500 scientists from 84 countries, who have collectively annotated the relevance of over 180,000 PubMed-listed articles with regard to their respective seed (input) article/s. The majority of annotations were contributed by highly experienced, original authors of the seed articles. The collected data cover 76% of all unique PubMed Medical Subject Headings descriptors. No systematic biases were observed across different experience levels, research fields or time spent on annotations. More importantly, annotations of the same document pairs contributed by different scientists were highly concordant. We further show that the three representative baseline methods used to generate recommended articles for evaluation (Okapi Best Matching 25, Term Frequency–Inverse Document Frequency and PubMed Related Articles) had similar overall performances. Additionally, we found that these methods each tend to produce distinct collections of recommended articles, suggesting that a hybrid method may be required to completely capture all relevant articles. The established database server located at https://relishdb.ict.griffith.edu.au is freely available for the downloading of annotation data and the blind testing of new methods. We expect that this benchmark will be useful for stimulating the development of new powerful techniques for title and title/abstract-based search engines for relevant articles in biomedical research.

Rolf Marschalek invites direct email contact and is proud that nearly all of his papers are “publically downloadable”.

Note that he worked at Maquarie Unversity in Australia during his post-doc circuit. He has friends at University of New South Wales and has co-authors at BioNTech including member of their clinical advisory board and fellow Cytokine expert Sandra Ciesek, and numerous friends in other Jab developers including Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca.

Rolf Marschalek has a very large number of co-authors so perhaps AI could be used to show his networks.

Rolf Marschalek on Jab Harms

In 2021 he was co-author of a very important paper on Covid19 Jab Harms.

It showed that Anti-platelet factor 4 antibodies causing VITT do not cross-react with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

See more about VITT in my earlier article in which I showed that Rolf Marschalek and colleagues knew that mRNA Jabs cause VITT.

I was interested in another of Rolf Marschalek’s papers put up in 2021 as a preprint that has 157,545 views and is now published with a much shorter title and additional authors.

Note the final version has only had 11,079 views, which I suspect is the result of active suppression by paid agents including Twitter and Facebook.

Let’s look at change of emphasis in Abstracts.

The preprint says:

Abstract During the last months many countries have started the immunization of millions of people by using vector-based vaccines. Unfortunately, severe side effects became overt during these vaccination campaigns: Cerebral Venous Sinus Thromboses (CVST), absolutely rare under normal life conditions, were found as a severe side effect that occured 4-14 days after first vaccinations. Besides CVST, Splanchnic Vein Thrombosis (SVT) was also observed. This type of adverse event has not been observed in the clinical studies of AstraZeneca, and therefore led immediately to a halt in vaccinations in several european countries. These events were mostly associated with Thrombocytopenia, and thus, similar to the well-known Heparin-induced thrombo­cytopenia (HIT). Meanwhile, scientists have proposed a mechanism to explain this vaccine-induced Thrombocytopenia. However, they do not provide a satisfactory explanation for the late thromboembolic events. Here, we present data that may explain these severe side effects which have been attributed to adenoviral vaccines. According to our results, transcription of wildtype and codon-optimized Spike open reading frames enables alternative splice events that lead to C-terminal truncated, soluble Spike protein variants. These soluble Spike variants may initiate severe side effects when binding to ACE2-expressing endothelial cells in blood vessels. In analogy to the thromboembolic events caused by Spike protein encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, we termed the underlying disease mechanism the “Vaccine-Induced Covid-19 Mimicry” syndrome (VIC19M syndrome). Acknowledgement I thank all my lab members for fruitful discussions and their help. I also want to thank Prof. Owen Williams for critical reading of the manuscript. I also thank Dr. Tuna Toptan and Dr. Marek Widera for providing us the cDNA of SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan isolate). I am also greatful to Roland Zahn (Janssen) for providing the digital Spike gene sequence of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This work was supported by a small funding grant of the Corona Task Force of the Goethe-University to RM.

The final version introduced VITT:

Abstract To fight the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the RNA virus SARS-CoV-2, a global vaccination campaign is in progress to achieve the immunization of billions of people mainly with adenoviral vector- or mRNA-based vaccines, all of which encode the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. In some rare cases, Cerebral Venous Sinus Thromboses (CVST) have been reported as a severe side effect occurring 4–14 days after the first vaccination and were often accompanied by Thrombocytopenia. Besides CVST, Splanchnic Vein Thromboses (SVT) and other thromboembolic events have been observed. These events only occurred following vaccination with adenoviral vector-based vaccines but not following vaccination with mRNA-based vaccines. Meanwhile, scientists have proposed an immune-based pathomechanism and the condition has been coined Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT). Here, we describe an unexpected mechanism that could explain thromboembolic events occurring with DNA-based but not with RNA-based vaccines. We show that DNA-encoded mRNA coding for Spike protein can be spliced in a way that the transmembrane anchor of Spike is lost, so that nearly full-length Spike is secreted from cells. Secreted Spike variants could potentially initiate severe side effects when binding to cells via the ACE2 receptor. Avoiding such splicing events should become part of a rational vaccine design to increase safety of prospective vaccines. Acknowledgements We thank all lab members for fruitful discussions and their help. We also want to thank Prof. Owen Williams for critical reading of the manuscript. We also thank Dr Tuna Toptan and Dr Marek Widera for providing us with the cDNA of SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan isolate). We are also grateful to Dr Roland Zahn (Janssen) for providing the Spike gene sequence of the Janssen vaccine. This work was supported by a funding grant of the Corona Task Force of the Goethe-University to RM.

So we see Rolf Marschalek was part of the campaign to dump AstraZeneca and Janssen Adenovirus vector Jabs as scapegoats while saying mRNA Jabs are just fine.

I discovered that Rolf Marschalek extended network members are experts in Endotoxin Harms, but that will take a while to sort out.

Yaoqi Zhou, coordinator of Griffith RELISH is of course an Endotoxin expert.

