Currently updating a number of old articles where it received a mention.

Many scientists have spent years measuring it in picrogram quantities or less.

Hint

It is measured as an indicator of numerous Human Diseases and conditions:

Weight Loss and Diabetes GLP-1 Drug Harms

Blindness via Macular and Retinal Degeneration

Transplant Rejection

Sepsis and Peritonitis Survival prediction

Cardiac Surgery Survival prediction

Insulin Resistance and Hyperinsulinemia

Kidney Failure

Liver Failure

Preterm birth

Ageing

Fetal Brain Development

Failure of Systemic Inflammation as proposed Cancer treatment

Interference with Tumor Suppression

Taste preferences influencing diet choice

Genetic component to risk of Thromboembolism and Stroke

Microbiome effects of probiotics

Anxiety and Depression from Fructose