Small Molecule - Huge Importance
How many of my subscribers are interested in it? Can you name it?
Currently updating a number of old articles where it received a mention.
Many scientists have spent years measuring it in picrogram quantities or less.
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Hint
It is measured as an indicator of numerous Human Diseases and conditions:
Weight Loss and Diabetes GLP-1 Drug Harms
Blindness via Macular and Retinal Degeneration
Transplant Rejection
Sepsis and Peritonitis Survival prediction
Cardiac Surgery Survival prediction
Insulin Resistance and Hyperinsulinemia
Kidney Failure
Liver Failure
Preterm birth
Ageing
Fetal Brain Development
Failure of Systemic Inflammation as proposed Cancer treatment
Interference with Tumor Suppression
Taste preferences influencing diet choice
Genetic component to risk of Thromboembolism and Stroke
Microbiome effects of probiotics
Anxiety and Depression from Fructose
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