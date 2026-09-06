Here is a nice illustration of a potential drug developed to stop self-amplifying loop NETosis by binding to the S100A8 and S100A9 protein complex, preventing it triggering the familiar TLR4 in Sepsis-associated Acute Lung Injury (SALI).

Note that Mice were injected with intraperitoneal Endotoxin, and compared with Mice that had their system flooded with Bacteria and Endotoxin by Cecal Ligation.

Abstract Background: Euchrenone A10 (A10), an isoprenylated flavanone isolated from Glycyrrhiza (licorice), exhibits significant bioactivities, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. However, the effects and mechanisms underlying A10’s protective role in Sepsis-associated Acute Lung Injury (SALI) remain incompletely understood. Objective: This study aims to elucidate the pharmacological effects of A10 and the underlying mechanisms by which it protects against SALI, using both in vitro and in vivo experiments. Methods: To evaluate the effects of A10 against SALI, Mice were pretreated with A10 (12.5, 25, or 50 mg/kg) or dexamethasone (Dex, 50 μg/kg) prior to Sepsis induction via intraperitoneal administration of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, 10 mg/kg) or Cecal Ligation and Puncture (CLP). Survival rates, pulmonary function, BronchoAlveolar Lavage Fluid inflammatory cell infiltration, protein exudation, and lung histopathology were systematically assessed. Molecular docking and biolayer interferometry (BLI) were employed to characterize the interactions between S100A8/A9 and A10 or paquinimod (paq). Complementary in vitro studies using LPS (150 ng/ml)-stimulated Raw264.7 Macrophages were conducted to examine A10’s effects on inflammatory gene expression. Results: To evaluate the therapeutic effects of A10, we employed LPS-induced SALI and CLP-induced ALI models. A10 dose-dependently alleviated pulmonary injury and improved survival rates in septic mice. Notably, A10 inhibited the expression of S100A8/A9 and suppressed the TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathway in both in vivo and in vitro models. Mechanistic studies using molecular docking and BLI indicated that A10 directly binds to S100A8/A9, thereby blocking its interaction with the TLR4 receptor. Furthermore, in vivo and in vitro experiments confirmed that A10 shares the same binding site on S100A8/A9 as the S100A9-specific inhibitor paq, competitively displacing paq and inhibiting downstream TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling. Conclusion: A10 exerts its anti-inflammatory effects by binding to the S100A8/A9 protein, thereby inhibiting the TLR4-NF-κB inflammatory cascade. These properties highlight its therapeutic potential as monotherapy for SALI.

In 2024 Gene Knockout was used to show the role of S100A9 in Acute Lung Injury in Humans compared to a Mouse model.

Abstract Acute Lung Injury (ALI) is characterized by pulmonary diffusion abnormalities that may progress to multiple-organ failure in severe cases. There are limited effective treatments for ALI, which makes the search for new therapeutic avenues critically important. Macrophages play a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of ALI. The degree of Macrophage polarization is closely related to the severity and prognosis of ALI, and S100A9 promotes M1 polarization of macrophages. The present study assessed the effects of S100A9-gene deficiency on Macrophage polarization and Acute Lung Injury. Our cohort study showed that plasma S100A8/A9 levels had significant diagnostic value for pediatric pneumonia and primarily correlated with monocyte-macrophages and neutrophils. We established a Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced Mouse model of acute lung injury and demonstrated that knockout of the S100A9 gene mitigated inflammation by suppressing the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines, reducing the number of inflammatory cells in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, and inhibiting cell apoptosis, which ameliorated acute lung injury in mice. The in vitro and in vivo mechanistic studies demonstrated that S100A9-gene deficiency inhibited macrophage M1 polarization and reduced the levels of pulmonary macrophage chemotactic factors and inflammatory cytokines by suppressing the TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathway and reversing the expression of the NLRP3 pyroptosis pathway, which reduced cell death. In conclusion, S100A9-gene deficiency alleviated LPS-induced acute lung injury by inhibiting macrophage M1 polarization and pyroptosis via the TLR4/MyD88/NFκB pathway, which suggests a potential therapeutic strategy for the treatment of ALI.

Deep Vein Thrombosis

As we know, Clots formed by Endotoxin are a huge contributor to Death.

In 2026 .

Abstract Neutrophil-mediated persistent inflammation and Neutrophil Extracellular Trap formation (NETosis) are critical in the pathogenesis of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Identifying the mechanisms controlling these proinflammatory and prothrombotic functions is critical for designing and developing new therapeutics for DVT. However, how Neutrophils acquire these phenotypes during the early stages of DVT remains poorly understood. Here, multiomic analyses (RNA sequencing, proteomics, and flow cytometry) of bone-marrow Neutrophils 3 hours after DVT, revealed consistent overexpression of CD14. Concurrently, mice with DVT exhibited significantly elevated plasma Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF) and neutrophil hyperactivation. Mechanistic studies using a geometric deep learning model (DeepPBS) and chromatin immunoprecipitation revealed that elevated G-CSF drives CD14 overexpression by upregulating the transcription factor C/EBPα (leucine zipper CCAAT-enhancer binding protein α). Importantly, Neutrophil-specific CD14 knockdown using a novel lentiviral short hairpin RNA approach significantly improved DVT outcomes by lowering thrombus burden, thrombosis incidence, and intrathrombus neutrophil and citrullinated histone H3 accumulation. Studies in G-CSF stimulated primary Human Neutrophils revealed that CD14 inhibition reduces markers of inflammation and NETosis (activated gasdermin D, citrullinated histone H3, and S100A8/A9), while increasing apoptosis, thus demonstrating translational relevance. Collectively, our study uncovers an essential role of neutrophil CD14 in DVT pathogenesis and establishes it as a promising therapeutic target for DVT.

S100A8 and S100A9 and Cancer

A 2023 review from China.

Abstract S100A8 and S100A9 are Ca2+ binding proteins that belong to the S100 family. Primarily expressed in Neutrophils and Monocytes, S100A8 and S100A9 play critical roles in modulating various inflammatory responses and inflammation-associated diseases. Forming a common heterodimer structure S100A8/A9, S100A8 and S100A9 are widely reported to participate in multiple signaling pathways in tumor cells. Meanwhile, S100A8/A9, S100A8, and S100A9, mainly as promoters, contribute to Tumor development, growth and Metastasis by interfering with Tumor metabolism and the microenvironment. In recent years, the potential of S100A8/A9, S100A9, and S100A8 as Tumor diagnostic or prognostic biomarkers has also been demonstrated. In addition, an increasing number of potential therapies targeting S100A8/A9 and related signaling pathways have emerged. In this review, we will first expound on the characteristics of S100A8/A9, S100A9, and S100A8 in-depth, focus on their interactions with tumor cells and microenvironments, and then discuss their clinical applications as biomarkers and therapeutic targets. We also highlight current limitations and look into the future of S100A8/A9 targeted anti-cancer therapy.

Other Diseases

Articles are periodically updated with exciting new references.

I have reviewed, or mentioned in passing while encouraging reader input, the inflammatory S100A8 and S100A9 proteins before in:

Myocarditis on 11 June 2023

Heart Damage 7 August 2026 - updated

Long COVID (PASC) 15 March 2024

Fluorosis on 8 June 2024

Anaphylaxis on 6 October 2025

Eye Damage on 30 October 2025

Huge Literature

The US Governmet Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows a large number of synonyms for S100A8, as an example of S100 Proteins.

Note ther AI treats the presence of a hyphen as something to index.

Please click to enlarge and see if anything rings a bell.

PubMed has 3,406 papers on S100A8.

Adding Endotoxin you get 107 papers since 1994.

Positive Feedback Loop all the RAGE

Many of my readers still have difficulty with the fact that Femtograms of Endotoxin is enough to kill and permanently injure.

The reason that I have explained a number of times since 2023 is the autocatalytic generation of Inflammatory Cytokines, especially IL1-b and IL-6.

In 2022 Holms showed in his review that Long Covid and Endotoxin poisoning can’t be distinguished and involve S100A8/A9.

The TLR4/RAGE Loop causes chronic secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1b and IL-6, which act on IL-1R and IL-6R, to induce more RAGE and TLR4 and secretion of pro-inflammatory S100A8/A9. Chronic systemic inflammation driven by TLR4/RAGE Loop signalling gives rise to chronic symptoms and pathologies in all organ systems. Brain inflammation causes cognitive impairment, sleep disturbances, depression and anxiety. Lung and airway inflammation causes cough, sore throat, breathlessness, low oxygen saturation and chest pain. Inflammation in blood vessels and heart causes myocardial inflammation, coagulopathy and micro-angiopathy. Liver inflammation causes ALT and AST elevation. Inflammation in the gut causes nausea, dysbiosis, diarrhoea and pain. Inflammation also causes renal impairment and pancreatitis. Inflammation in the musculo-skeletal system causes fatigue, and aches and pains in muscles and joints.

Here is a graphical abstract of recent paper from Japan emphasizing the fact in the case of Lung Fibrosis. So they want an anti-S100A8/A9 antibody to try to stop the NETosis self-amplifying loop.

Canadians understand Endotoxin > S100A8/9

A nice 2026 paper from Saskatoon on Intramuscular infusion of Endotoxin resulting in increased S100A8, and S100A9 with a limited time window to measure the effect.

Abstract This study evaluated the effects of feeding a probiotic-postbiotic blend on transcript abundance in circulating Neutrophils following an Intramammary (IMM) LPS challenge in lactating dairy cattle. Lactating Holstein cows (n = 16 at 57 ± 4 DIM) with SCC <250,000 cells/mL received either 28 g/d of probiotic-postbiotic (PB; n = 8, Dairyman’s Edge Pro, Papillon Agricultural Company) or no PB (NP; n = 8) for 27 d before IMM infusion of 200 µg of Escherichia coli O111:B4 LPS into both rear quarters. Blood PMN were isolated at 0 (30 min before the IMM LPS challenge), 24, and 72 h following IMM LPS infusion for transcript abundance analysis using real-time reverse-transcription quantitative PCR. The PB group had 32% less PMN in blood compared with NP, and IMM LPS resulted in 59% and 63% reductions in blood PMN across both NP and PB at 24 and 72 h, respectively, relative to 0 h. Transcript abundances for SOD2, S100A8, and S100A9 increased 3.0-, 7.0-, and 5.3-fold, respectively, at 24 h relative to 0 h, but no longer differed at 72 h. TLR4, STAT3, IL1B, and CXCR1 transcript abundances were downregulated at 24 h and 72 h compared with 0 h. CXCL8 expression was reduced at 24 h relative to 0 h, but not at 72 h relative to 0 or 24 h. There was no effect of diet, time, or their interaction on the expression of transcripts for TLR2, IL6, IL10, TNF, or MPO. A diet × time interaction was detected for NFKB1 such that NP at 0 h tended to be greater than PB at 0 h (P = 0.061) and was greater than all other treatments at 24 and 72 h, and PB at 0 h did not differ from PB or NP at 24 or 72 h. In conclusion, IMM inflammation coincided with decreased PMN count in blood and was associated with a downregulated proinflammatory transcript abundance profile in circulating PMN based on the genes analyzed. This attenuated molecular phenotype may reflect accelerated PMN turnover and an increased proportion of immature PMN in circulation or, alternatively, a regulatory mechanism aimed at minimizing systemic inflammation and preserving peripheral tissue homeostasis during localized immune activation. Although PB reduced PMN abundance in blood, no measurable effect on PMN transcript abundance was detected for the genes measured.

In 2021 Canadians in Montreal understood what was in NETs, including Calprotectin (S100A8/S100A9).

Abstract Background: Neutrophils induce the synthesis and release of Angiopoietin 1 (Ang1), a cytosolic growth factor involved in angiogenesis and capable of inducing several pro-inflammatory activities in neutrophils. Neutrophils also synthesize and release Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs), comprised from decondensed nuclear DNA filaments carrying proteins such as Neutrophil Elastase (NE), Myeloperoxidase (MPO), Proteinase 3 (PR3) and Calprotectin (S100A8/S100A9), which together, contribute to the innate immune response against pathogens (e.g., bacteria). NETs are involved in various pathological conditions through pro-inflammatory, pro-thrombotic and endothelial dysfunction effects and have recently been found in Heart Failure (HF) and Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) patients. The aim of the present study was to investigate the role of NETs on the synthesis and release of Ang1 by the neutrophils in patients with T2DM and HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) (stable or acute decompensated; ADHFpEF) with or without T2DM. Results: Our data show that at basal level (PBS) and upon treatment with LPS, levels of NETs are slightly increased in patients suffering from T2DM, HFpEF ± T2DM and ADHF without (w/o) T2DM, whereas this increase was significant in ADHFpEF + T2DM patients compared to healthy control (HC) volunteers and ADHFpEF w/o T2DM. We also observed that treatments with PMA or A23187 increase the synthesis of Ang1 (from 150 to 250%) in HC and this effect is amplified in T2DM and in all cohorts of HF patients. Ang1 is completely released (100%) by neutrophils of all groups and does not bind to NETs as opposed to Calprotectin. Conclusions: Our study suggests that severely ill patients with HFpEF and diabetes synthesize and release a greater abundance of NETs while Ang1 exocytosis is independent of NETs synthesis.

Mebendazole upregulates S100A8/9

In 2014 Japanese researchers demonstrated .

Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) is a major safety concern in drug development and clinical pharma-cotherapy. However, prediction of DILI is difficult because the underlying mechanisms are not fullyunderstood. To establish a novel cell-based screening system to suggest drugs with hepatotoxic potential in preclinical drug development, comprehensive gene expression analyses during in vivo DILI are nec-essary. Using in vivo Mouse DILI models and 4 sets of hepatotoxic positive and non-hepatotoxic drugs, we found that the hepatic mRNA levels of S100A8; S100A9; “NATCH, LRR, and pyrin domain-containingprotein 3” (NALP3); Interleukin (IL)-1 ; and the Receptor for Advanced Glycation Endproducts (RAGE) were commonly increased in hepatotoxic drug-administered mice compared to non-hepatotoxic drug-administered mice. To clarify whether these 5 in vivo biomarkers can be applied to a cell-based screening system, we adapted Human Liver Microsomes (HLM) in the presence of NADPH to assess the metabolic activation reaction, and we also adapted Human Monocytic Leukemia cells HL-60, K562, KG-1 and THP-1 to assess the effects on mRNA expression of immune- and inflammatory-related factors. We investigated 30 clinical drugs with different safety profiles with regard to DILI and found that the total sum score of gene expression levels of S100A8, S100A9, RAGE, NALP3 and IL-1 mRNA in HL-60 or K562 cells incubated with HLM, could identify drugs at high risk for hepatotoxicity. We proposed the use of the total sum scoreof gene expression level for assessing metabolic activation by drug-metabolizing enzymes and immune-and inflammatory-related factors for the risk assessment of DILI in preclinical drug development

and in the body of the report:

Thus, the direct immunostimulatory drugs, Mebendazole (MBZ) and LPS, were first investigated. As we previously reported (Mizuno et al., 2011), MBZ strongly stimulated the expression of IL-8 and TNF in THP-1, HL-60 and KG-1 cells. In the present study, direct immunostimulatory drugs, LPS (10 g/mL) and MBZ (10 M), were used to treat the cells for 3 and 6 h, and then the expression levels of these four biomarker’s mRNAs were measured by real-time RT-PCR (Fig. 5). LPS and MBZ increased the expression level of NALP3 mRNA in K562cells, and the expression levels of S100A8, S100A9, and RAGE mRNA were increased in HL-60 cells.

More about Cancer from Mebendazole and its metabolites.

I remember John Paul wrote about S100A8, S100A9 in relation to Brain Damage via NETosis in April 2023.

More about the fatally flawed paywalled paper by Binhan Wang et al. from Sichuan that found elevated S100A8/9.

See also S100B.

Please let me know your favourite Endotoxin S100A8/9 finds.