Geoff Pain PhD

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damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
Sep 6

I'm curious if you have any information between Pfizer and Moderna's lnp qualities and suppliers? Maria was kind enough to humour my ignorant questions but she stated that Moderna didn't share the same Metastasis issue as Pfizer and I was wondering if it was a QA issue or a case of Moderna good Pfizer bad.

Obviously hard as I work long hours and 21 days straight so I can ask stupid questions which I regret later. In saying that mum once said its better to ask for forgiveness then permission and now I'm older and wiser I can take good advice if after the fact.

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
Sep 6

Many thanks for your research.

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