Here is Shimon Sakaguchi when visiting the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut.

Readers will recognize Klaus Cichutek and Paul Ehrlich depicted behnd them.

Shimon Sakaguchi shares the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell “for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.”

I will just mention a few of his publications. Often cited is his 2000 paper.

In 2004 he published the effects of Endotoxin on his experiments.

Abstract Naturally occurring CD4+CD25+ regulatory T (TR) cells play crucial roles in normal immunohomeostasis. CD4+CD25+ TR cells exhibit a number of interesting in vitro properties including a ‘default state’ of profound anergy refractory to conventional T cell stimuli. We investigated the in vitro activation requirements of CD4+CD25+ TR cells using bone marrow-derived DC, which as professional antigen presenting cells (APC) can support the activation of normal naive T cells. Comparison of different APC types revealed that (Endotoxin) LPS-matured DC were by far the most effective at breaking CD4+CD25+ TR cell anergy and triggering proliferation, and importantly their IL-2 production. Examination of Foxp3, a key control gene for CD4+CD25+ TR cells, showed this to be stably expressed even during active proliferation. Although CD4+CD25+ TR cell proliferation was equivalent to that of CD25- cells their IL-2 production was considerably less. Use of IL-2-/- mice demonstrated that the DC stimulatory ability was not dependent on IL-2 production; nor did IL-15 appear crucial but was, at least in part, related to costimulation. DC also blocked normal CD4+CD25+ TR cell-mediated suppression partially via IL-6 secretion. DC therefore possess novel mechanisms to control the suppressive ability, expansion and/or differentiation of CD4+CD25+ TR cells in vivo.

Here is a figure from Shimon Sakaguchi’s 2008 paper where he demonstrated that Endotoxin (LPS) increases the proliferation of Dendritc Cells (DCs), despite the suppressing action of Treg.

Fig. 6. Treg-mediated suppression of Tn cell proliferation on DC. (A) Wild-type Tn cells, Treg cells from LFA-1 / or wild-type mice, or a mix of Tn and Treg cells at a 1:1 ratio were cultured for 3 days with anti-CD3 mAb, along with nonirradiated BALB/c splenic DCs. (B) Anti-CTLA-4mAb(Fab) or control Ab (Fab) were added to the culture of anti-CD3-stimulated Tn or Treg cells, or the mixture of these at an equal ratio. (C) Tn or Treg cells, or a mixture of these, were cultured with or without LPS. (D) In the presence of anti-CTLA-4 mAb (Fab) or control Ab (Fab) or LPS, CFSE-labeled DO Tn cells were stimulated with 1 MOVA323–33 peptide for 3 days with or without DO Tregs, and the degree of CFSE dilution in Tn cells was assessed by cytofluorometry. Percentages of divided Tn cells are also shown.

Tn = naïve T cells; Treg = CD4 +CD25+ regulatory T cells; LFA-1 = Leukocyte Function-Associated Antigen-1 (CD11a/CD18);

If you search the web for Shimon Sakaguchi, you will find him in the acknowledgements of some papers because he has been generous supplying other reasearchers around he world with his GMO cDNA.

An example I found was a nice paper from Korean and American researchers who made HHph-1-Foxp3 Protein that despite attempts at purifcation contained contaminatng Endotoxin level was 27.0 EU/mg, and the Bacterial DNA level was 8.6 ng/mg of protein.

This is a serious problem when attempting to use such proteins injected into patients to treat autoimmune diseases.