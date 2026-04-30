Sertraline is a widely prescribed drug sold under brand names including Serenada Zoloft and Lustral. It is a Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressant used to treat depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), social anxiety, and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). I have mentioned SSRIs before.

I was planning to write about Sertraline Hazards and Deaths after the next revised submission appeared in the Australian Federal Court action in the Covid19 Jab Class Action known as ANTHONY LEITH ROSE & ORS v THE SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AGED CARE, BRENDAN MURPHY & ORS that was filed on 23 April 2023 and is ongoing with a newly appointed Barrister.

No progress will be made before the next 2-day Federal Court hearing in Sydney on 23 July 2026.

Jab or Concomitant Drug causing Death ?

By strange coincidence I received this morning the latest Substack by my friend Albert that contained this tragic report of a 12-year-old girl who received multiple Jabs. Note Sertraline was listed in a poisonous cocktail of concomitant drugs.

She died on 30 August 2022.

I spent hundreds of hours reading VAERS reports when the full texts were published and found concomitant drug use is extremely common. Sertraline appears in many Covid19 Jab reports in Australia, Europe, UK and USA.

Sertraline is known to induce Suicidal Ideation and is commonly used in attempted and successful Suicides.

My friend Kim Witcazk tragically lost her husband to Zoloft induced Suicide and in August 2025 pointed out that Pfizer takes a special interest in the drug.

You can follow Kim on X.

Sertraline is also known to increase risk of Death in the elderly.

Class Action Barrister report on Sertraline

Those following the multi-million dollar Covid19 Jab Class Action initiated by Queensland doctor Dr Melissa McCann, might have seen the recent announcement that barrister Dominic Villa SC of New Chambers, Sydney, Australia, will join the effort. You can follow him on X.

He recently was co-author of a paper on Sertraline that reported Failure in a Clinical Trial to test the idea that the drug might reduce Violence and Recidivism, obviously of interest to Australian Courts as well as the public.

Background Biological studies suggest serotonin modulation via selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) might reduce impulsive violence, however, robust evidence in offender populations is limited. We aimed to determine whether Sertraline reduces violent reoffending compared with placebo in highly impulsive men with recurrent violent offending. Methods We conducted a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised clinical trial in community settings in New South Wales, Australia. Eligible participants were men aged 18 years or older with ≥2 prior violent convictions and a Barratt Impulsiveness Scale score ≥70. Following a 4-week single-blind active run-in phase with Sertraline, participants were randomly assigned (1:1, minimization stratified by key factors) to receive oral Sertraline (100 mg daily) or matching Placebo for 12 months. The primary outcome was the first convicted violent offence within 12 months, assessed via linkage to the state Reoffending Database. The primary analysis followed the intention-to-treat principle. The trial is registered with ANZCTR (ACTRN12613000442707) and is closed to new participants. Findings Between October 28, 2013, and July 13, 2021, 630 eligible men were randomly assigned: 319 to sertraline and 311 to placebo. By 12 months, only 204 participants remained engaged with the study. All participants were included in the primary analysis. A primary outcome event (Violent offence within 12 months) occurred in 72 (22.6%) of 319 participants assigned sertraline and 70 (22.5%) of 311 assigned placebo (Relative Risk 1.00, 95% CI 0.75–1.34; p = 0.99). Serious adverse events occurred in 22 (6.9%) participants receiving Sertraline and 29 (9.3%) receiving placebo. Interpretation Sertraline did not significantly reduce the risk of violent reoffending compared with placebo. Post-hoc analyses suggested a possible selective effect on domestic violence offending.

Interesting funding:

Initial funding for the ReINVEST trial was provided from an Australian National Health and Medical Research Council partnership grant No. 533559. From 2018, subsequent funding was provided by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.

The study protocol was published in 2021, also with Dominic Villa as co-author.

See also Alison Bevege reports mentioning Dominic Villa reinvigorating the 3-year-old Class Action case.

Please let me know if you have heard about Sertraline Adverse Events before the Covid19 Jab era want to discuss Australian legal efforts.