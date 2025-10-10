I guess a number of authors have written about this, but might not have shared here on Substack? Let me know if you have seen it before.

As many people know, Nanoparticles are hard to see using optical microscopes.

Scentists in Germany and France wanted to find out about Pfizer Covid19 Jabs and performed elegant experiments that enabled them to measure the number and size distribution of the Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) in various batches of the Jabs and also closely related LNPs made with the 4 lipids used.

They analyzed Pfizer Lots 1F1029A (concentrated violet cap with Phosphate Buffer) and FW1374 (diluted, ready to use, grey cap after buffer changed to Tromethamine).

They found that the Pfizer LNPs look like this:

They were able to work out where the 4 different lipids hang out.

Using Cryogenic Transmission Electron Microscopy they produced a much better view of the LNPs that allowed direct measurement of the diameter distribution.

Note the scale marker on the left is 200 Nanometres right is 100 Nanometres.

Here they give data:

Table S.1. Values of the fit parameters for the final model fits to the experimental SAXS patterns of the indicated samples. The parameters of bolded values have been refined, those of not bolded values were kept constant during the least squares fitting procedure. Values in red refer to the position parameter of the distribution function with the corresponding standard deviation σj with j ∈ {1,2,3,4,5} indicating the particle fraction. Logarithmic normal distribution (LND) functions were used for all particle fractions except for the fraction with index 5 for which a normal distribution function was applied. The parameters with index 6 correspond to a fraction of spherical particles with a sticky spheres structure factor approximating the mRNA structure within the LNPs. For particle fraction j Nj denotes the number of particles in units of 10−7· nm−3, Rj the particle core radius (the units of all radii and thicknesses are given in nm), ti j the thickness of shell i, and SLDij the SLD of shell i for i ∈ {1,2,3}, the SLD of the particle core for i = c, and the SLD for the dispersion medium for i = m, respectively (all SLDs values are given in units of 1010 cm−2). Shell number 1 denotes the shell closest to the particle core, shell 2 the middle shell (denoted by ‘LNP inner shell’ in Figure 3), and shell 3 the LNP outer shell. SLDc and SLD1 have identical values for a given particle and correspond to 8.575 · 1010 cm−2 for EF-samples and 8.976 · 1010 cm−2 for BNT-samples. SLDm was set to 9.466 · 1010 cm−2 and 9.434 · 1010 cm−2 for EF-samples in H2O (dm2) and D2O (dm3), respectively, and 9.80 · 1010 cm−2 for BNT-samples (dm1). SLD2j and SLD3j have been constrained to be the same for all particle fractions of a particular sample and the corresponding value is given for particle fraction 1 in the table. The shell thicknesses t2j = 2.39577 nm and t3j = 4.0 nm were used and kept constant for all particle fractions of all dispersions. N6 denotes the number of spheres of mRNA/ALC-0315 clusters in the LNPs in units of 10−7· nm−3 with SLD contrast η6, R6 the mean of their normal distributed radius with standard deviation σ6 in units of nm, RHS6 the hard sphere repulsion radius of these clusters in units of nm with stickiness τ6 and volume fraction ϕ6.

So, using this data we can convert N6 to 100,000,000,000,000 units per cubic cm (ml).

For example, Pfizer Lot BNT had 4,591,700,000,000,000,000 LNPs per ml or

918,340,000,000,000,000 spheres of mRNA/ALC-0315 clusters in LNPs in a 0.2 ml jab.

Equals 9.1834 by 10 to the power 17, almost a quintillion. But beware confusion in naming large numbers!

Unruh et al. have this to say about the total LNP numbers:

Calculating the total number of particles in e.g. sample BNT2 gives 2.20 · 1014 (for sample EF89 1:2.16 · 1014) LNPs per ml dispersion. This agrees very well to the total number of mRNA molecules of 2.19·1014 per ml dispersion as specified by BioNTech (violet cap).

Chinese improve on German model

In May 2025, Hao Li et al. employed similar techniques to look at the structures within the LNPs. Here is their Figure.

Figure 1. The mesoscopic structure of LNP: (A) Cryo-TEM micrograph of empty LNP; (B) Schematic representation of empty LNP; (C) Cryo-TEM micrograph of mRNA-LNP; (D) Schematic representation of mRNA-LNP.

Previous estimates of LNP numbers

Elon Musk’s Grok seems confused, guessing “individual lipid molecules” is completely wrong as of 15 August 2025.

Here we have Kevin McKernan on 29 August 2025 underestimating the number of LNPs in a Pfizer dose

And Kevin McKernan on 2 November 2023 estimating the number of LNPs in a Pfizer dose but mentioning an unnamed paper that clamed 1.4 Trillion LNPs in 0.3 ml (equals 300 μl, often typed as ul).

Pete Lincoln in November 2023 used good reasoning assuming 100 nm diameter spheres, mentioned the 1.4 Trillion number, showed his calculator inputs. We see here Pete used the “Short Scale” definition of Trillion as 1,000,000,000,000.

Then we have mouse army member on X known as thecnnr who looked at publicly available information on the physical size and molecular weight of the Pfzer mRNA.

Please let me know of other guesses and measurements you have found.

Raman Spectra Bonus

Unruh et al. kindly provide us with Raman spectra of the individual lipids used in the Pfizer Jabs, ALC-0315, Cholesterol, DSPC, ALC-0159, plus the major component of the Jabs Sucrose (Sugar) and Pfizer Jabs samples (BNT6,5-8) and their mRNA-free homemade LNPs.

Table S.2: List of Raman bands with the assignments from the referenced literature of ALC-0315, cholesterol, DSPC, ALC-0159, sucrose, BNT6.5-8, and EF89_1. The values given in the table are Raman shifts given in wavenumbers in units of 1 cm−1 as determined from the experimental spectra displayed in Figure 11. The values in parantheses are the respective corresponding wavenumbers from the literature used for assignment of the vibrational bands. The following symbols are used for the designation of the vibrational bands: ν: streching, δ: bending (in-plane), t: torsion, τ : twisting, r: rocking with the following indices: s: symmetric, as: antisymmetric.

Readers will recall that I pointed to scientific fraud, claiming that peaks in Raman spectra were due to “Graphene” or its Oxide.

New Australian paper appeared 8 October 2025

Unfortunately behind a paywall, so I can’t see whether they tell us how many LNPs per ml they used, but they also employed:

cutting-edge time-resolved synchrotron radiation small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) to investigate both static and kinetic self-assembly and structural transitions of these ionizable LNPs without and with nucleic acid cargos (including mRNAs, polyA tails, and plasmid DNAs) upon acidification.

A 2024 paper, also behind a paywall, used SAXS.

Cryo-TEM and DLS complemented SAXS, revealed a core–shell mRNA-LNP structure with electron-rich mRNA-rich region at the core, surrounded by lipids. The reconstructed model, utilizing the DENSS algorithm, effectively distinguishes mRNA and lipids via electron density mapping. Notably, DENSS accurately models the morphology of the mRNA-LNPs as an ellipsoidal shape with a “bleb” architecture or a two-compartment structure with contrasting electron densities, corresponding to mRNA-filled and empty lipid compartments, respectively. Finally, subtle changes in the LNP structure after three freeze–thaw cycles were detected by SAXS, demonstrating an increase in radius of gyration (Rg) associated with mRNA leakage.

I found a publisher preview which included these cryoTEM pics of Moderna Bivalent jab LNPs compared with their scattering model where the LNPs are more ellipsoid in shape.

