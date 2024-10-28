Just finished a 2 hour X Space chat where qualified medical doctors, students, data deep divers and clinicians shared information and attempted to answer Questions from people suffering Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), LongJab or Long Covid.

I mentioned a recent review of various treatments by Endotoxin experts from South Africa who work for Jab company Novo Nordisk. Here is one of their Figures from a comprehensive review.

I add further references that I mentioned below, so that many people who are interested to follow up the discussion and listen to the recording on X can do their own research.

See the importance of Wiskott–Aldrich Syndrome protein Family member 3 (WASF3) masurements of skeletal muscle biopsy samples obtained from a cohort of patients with ME/CFS.

