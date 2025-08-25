Africa has a sad history of its people being used in clinical trials, most of which are registered. Let’s look at sneaky techniques used to hide poisoning.

In Uganda up to 50,000 people were abused using Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid imported from China.

Picture & story credit. Ed Pilkington and Alon Mwesigwa. 18 May 2019. The Guardian

But first, please read my earlier articles on the Chlorine Dioxide scams.

How it Kills. Deaths recorded at FAERS. Autopsy results.

Tess Lawrie experimented taking Chlorine Dioxide just for fun.

Tess Lawrie works closely with Chris Flowers to expand worldwide commercialization of nasties through the “World Council for Health”.

One of the Magic Miracle Solution scandal highlights was the successful FDA case against Louis Daniel Smith, who was sentenced by Chief Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of the Eastern District of Washington to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Smith’s crime was selling industrial bleach as a miracle cure for numerous diseases including Malaria.

I have briefly mentioned Malaria in earlier articles.

See my earlier articles that discuss Malaria as a reported side effect of various drugs including Mounjaro and Methylene Blue.

I mentioned the use of Endotoxin Lipid A in “vaccines” against Malaria.

This is delivered using the GSK combination of Alum with the supertoxin.

Endotoxin enhances expression of Basigin (CD147) which was identified in 2020 as an alternative Covid19 receptor and is known as the essential receptor on red blood cells for the Human Malaria parasite.

Malaria has been reported as a disease associated with Endotoxin and its TLR2 and TLR9 receptors.

German Malaria Fraudsters

Prompted by posts from Pierre Kory, Steve Kirsch and others on an alleged conspiracy by the Red Cross to suppress a “Miracle Cure” for Malaria, I went fact hunting.

I found this retraction notice for a “pilot study” of Malachlorite using people in Cameroon. Notice Davos-Platz, Switzerland, host location in the Swiss Alps for the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting.

Read on if you find exploitation of churchgoers interesting, or indeed horrifying.

Learn all about Safrax Tablets being promoted as the new Miracle Cure.