I received unusual Substack posts about Minnesota State affairs by Jessica Rose, shared by Robert Chandler, and confirmed TWC (The Wellness Company) paid promoter Mary Talley Bowden about fraud in Minnesota and Dr Scott Jensen.

In March 2025, Aimee Bock, not a Somalian, was found to be mastermind of fraud up to US$250 Million, in the Feeding Our Future nonprofit founded in 2016.

Convicted co-fraudster was Salim Said. Notice that the Court announcement did not refer to their Race or Ethnicity.

After a six-week trial, Bock was convicted on four counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of bribery, and one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Said was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, eight counts of bribery, one count conspiracy to commit money laundering and five counts of money laundering. The case is the result of an investigation by the FBI, IRS – Criminal Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph H. Thompson, Matthew S. Ebert, Harry M. Jacobs, and Daniel W. Bobier are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Baune is handling the seizure and forfeiture of assets.

Looks like quite a lot of $$$ will be recovered when assets are sold by the State.

So I had a quick look at Dr Scott Jensen and did a Google AI search that produced FALSE information, as he stated publicly in an indirect response to my Question.

I have found Google AI has given false information to some of my searches, so I decided to ask Scott Jensen directly, knowing he was awake in a different Time Zone and using X when I posted my Question:

Before hearing back from Scott Jensen, I quickly found he appeared regularly with key affiliate marketers of The Wellness Company (TWC), including the late Charlie Kirk on 5 October 2022.

See Scott Jensen’s Wikipedia page.

Scott Jensen spends a lot of time with Drew Pinsky as in this TWC promotion dated 9 September 2020.

And again on 11 January 2025 on Amazon

And with TWC comarketers Pinsky and Viva Frei on Rumble on 28 October 2025

Pinsky has his own Wikipedia page.

Scott Jensen uses Nick Shirley for his campaign as seen today.

In 2023 we see Scott Jensen and many of his friends in Big Pharma marketing including Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark).

Although his picture was not showing, Scott Jensen was listed as a panelist at a Brownstone Institute Conference on an X post by Fr. John Naugle.

Drew Pinsky, Jay Bhattacharya, Robert Malone, David Bell, Garrett Brown, Jessica Rose, Aaron Kheriaty, Debbie Lerman, Thomas Harrington, Jeffrey Tucker, Andrew Lowenthal, David Stockman, Joseph Varon, Toby Rogers, Mattias Desmet, Meryl Nass, Bret Weinstein, Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, Clayton Baker, Scott Jensen, Kulvinder Kaur, Gill Aaron Day, Fr. John Naugle, Steve Templeton, Rebekah Barnett, Kat Lindley, Chris Martenson, Paul Marik.

I am always looking to fill in gaps and make corrections to ongoing studies of TWC Grifters.

In the case of Scott Jensen, Google AI malfunction must have been via multiple assumptions and guesswork through association.

Wellbutrin

I note that Scott Jensen and Drew Pinsky both have an interest in this anti-depressant, also sold as Buproprion and Amfebutamone, a very popular Suicide drug that has claimed many Thousands of Lives.

Wikipedia says:

Pinsky has received criticism from several sources for alleged conflict of interest in his promotion of the drug Wellbutrin. According to an October 2011 government complaint against GlaxoSmithKline, Pinsky was the recipient in 1999 of two payments totaling $275,000 from Glaxo Wellcome (a company that would later merge into GlaxoSmithKline) to promote the company's drug Wellbutrin.

I downloaded US Medicare records for Big Pharma drugs prescribed by Scott Jensen for the years 2018-2023 and can provide more details if readers are interested.

Other Major Fraud in Minnesota

Even larger Fraud is reported, US$420 Million, as in the case of former Mayo Clinic nurse anesthetist and real estate investor Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 34, of Plymouth, Minnesota, who has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for bank fraud, announced by U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. Onofrio is a name found in Italian, Latin, and Egyptian families.

Over the course of two years, Onofrio devised and carried out a $420 million bank fraud scheme.

Minnesota Autism and Housing Stabilization Services Frauds

Another Court document mentions use of the Somali people in multiple frauds.

Asha Farhan Hassan and Abdinajib Hassan Yussuf were charged on fraud agas the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention benefit, a publicly funded Minnesota Health Care Program that offers medically necessary services to people under the age of 21 with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Hassan was also charged with participating in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

In the Housing Stabilization Services fraud scheme, Anthony Waddell Jefferson, age 37, and Lester Brown, age 53, have both been charged by federal information with one count of wire fraud.

Jefferson and Brown are not part of the Somali community.

Take Home Messages

Never trust Google AI to give you correct information, but if you must use it check the alleged source document when it provides links.

Praise the criminal investigators and those who trace and seize assets to recover the taxpayer money.

Don’t be sucked into Racially motivated headlines.