It was nice to see Sayer Ji mention Endotoxin in his 6 February 2026 article defending RFK Jr. statements on the role of diet in Schizophrenia.

Sayer Ji also mentioned Zonulin as a marker of Schizophrenia risk in the context of Leaky Gut. Read more about Zonulin.

I don’t subscribe to the notion of “cure” for such diseases, but prefer to work on preventing the known causes.

Some people I have known tend to Paranoid Schizophrenia, including users of mind altering illicit drugs. Lobotomy was a popular treatment.

PubMed has 177,966 peer-reviewed papers on Schizophrenia since 1921, spread over 17,797 web pages.

Given that there are 525,600 minutes in your average year, I’ll leave it to you to decide how much time you want you spend chasing Schizophrenia.

Perhaps you would trust AI to sift through the science? I would not.

We can immediately see that my unfiltered search throws up the need for correct Diagnosis, Genetic Risk, and focus on particular chemicals including Melatonin.

We need to look at all known Brain Poisons administered before and after birth.

I have mentioned Schizophrenia many times since joining Substack and before that on ResearchGate and Facebook, long before I took an interest in Mind Altering effects of Endotoxin Jabbing. This included Fluoride poisoning.

PubMed has a few references to Fluoride Schizophrenia, including Autopsy analysis of a Schizophrenia Suicide case who had 5 times the level of Fluoride in his Brain than found in another “normal” Brain donor.

Filtering PubMed Schizophrenia with Endotoxin finds 156 papers, and notice increasing interest in the Oral Microbiome as well as Leaky Gut.

Among the recent papers I spotted one from researchers in Germany, Brazil and USA that demonstrates Smoking is a confounder in previous Schizophrenia studies.

Read more about Endotoxin in Tobacco and Marijuana.

Using “Schizophrenia Lipopolysaccharide” to refine the search finds 248 papers, reflecting the preferred use of that term by Animal experimenters.

Note the exciting studies from Autopsies of Schizophrenia Human Brain Donors.

Genes belonging to the transcriptional module associated with PRS (Polygenic Risk Score) significantly overlapped with signaling pathways of Multiple Sclerosis, Neuroinflammation, and Opioid use, suggesting that these pathways may also be profoundly implicated in Schizophrenia. Upstream analysis indicated that genes in the detected module were profoundly regulated by Lipopolysaccharides (Endotoxin) and CREB (cAMP Response Element-Binding Protein).

Read more about CREB upregulated by Endotoxin.

“Schizophrenia LPS” finds 212 papers.

You might like to read my mention of Australian researchers currently working on Maternal exposure to Endotoxin causing Autism and Schizophrenia.

And how an Australian neuroscientist, who happens to be in my extended family tree, found 12 Autism and 13 Schizophrenia Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with seven validated Transcription Factor (TF) binding sites including Yin Yang 1. Yes, there is an inherited genetic risk and we can anticipate Nuclear Radiation will add to DNA Schizophrenia if that source of energy expands.

You might like to read “Schizophrenia Ionizing Radiation” papers.

Endotoxin is of course well known to cause DNA damage.

In 2022 researchers in Estonia working with Chinese colleagues identified high circulating levels of Endotoxin in Schizophrenia patients.

I mentioned that Poly (I:C), used as a model of mismatched double stranded RNA fragments, alters BDNF expression at higher doses via TLR3 and activates Schizophrenia-like behavior in the offspring of pregnant mice.

Many Poly (I:C) studies were confounded by Endotoxin.

Inflammatory Interleukin-6, which creates a self-amplifying Positive Feedback Loop, defeating the dogma of “dose makes the poison” is a key Endotoxin initiated cause of Brain damage via Maternal Immune Activation associated Schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a well documented harm caused by Tamiflu.

Less well known are the Schizophrenia cases reported after people self-inject with weght loss drugs such as Mounjaro.

And then we can anticipate more Pfizer Leucovorin induced Schizophrenia.

Xarelto will also expand Schizophrenia cases.

TWC Fear Kit sales of heart poison Zofran Ondansetron will increase Schizophrenia cases.

As mentioned above, Fluoride damage to the Pineal Gland is linked to Schizophrenia via Melatonin.

I mentioned Spanish researchers who a proposed two-hit model of Schizophrenia-related symptoms following Glucoses Metabolism problems in peripuberty caused by Endotoxin exposure of Rat mothers.

Ferroptosis is another Endotoxin initiated process linked to Schizophrenia.

