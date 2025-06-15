I was looking at 2014 research in Australia’s CSIRO Animal, Food and Health Sciences Division led by Nicholas James Hudson who is in my email list circle of friends studying Covid19 Jabs and the ~10,000 different Adverse Events they cause.

He was very careful to remove Endotoxin from materials used in his studies so they did not confound his research into Ring Finger 14 protein (RNF14) that is involved in Mitochondrial physiology, Muscle development and remodelling and Inflammation.

That led me to a very large topic - RING Finger Proteins.

The name derives from Really Interesting New Gene !!

Picture credit Hsp90 on Wikipedia

The black balls are Zinc atoms coordinated by Cysteines residues (blue).

Readers will recall I have written a little about Zinc complexes used to measure Endotoxin.

and how Zinc Finger Enzymes relate to foreign DNA incorporation into the Human Genome.

Now I will build a review of RING Finger Proteins in Disease where Endotoxin hits, starting as usual with a very brief outline before spending more hours summarizing fascinating details.

Please feel free to help by telling me about anything relevant you find by doing your own research.